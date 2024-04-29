NBC SPORTS LAUNCHES NEW ”PRESS BOX” MEDIA WEBSITE AHEAD OF 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

New Media-Dedicated Site, NBCSports.com/PressBox, Integrates into NBCSports.com Ecosystem, Features Updated Layout, Navigation, and More

“NBC Sports Press Box” Houses NBC Sports’ Press Releases, Talent & Executive Bios, History, and More

STAMFORD, Conn. – April, 29, 2024 – With less than 90 days until the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Sports today announced the launch of its new media website, NBCSports.com/PressBox, featuring a refreshed layout and updated utilities for media to more easily stay up to date with NBC Sports’ announcements and information.

The new site – redirecting from NBCSportsGroupPressBox.com – houses NBC Sports’ press releases, which are navigable by sport and event, talent and executive biographies, history, general information, and more. Press Box will also serve as the media’s main resource for NBC Sports’ Olympic announcements leading into and throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics. The launch includes a refreshed layout, updated navigation, increased mobile compatibility, and press release hubs individualized by sport.

NBC Sports’ Press Box media site now lives within the NBCSports.com website ecosystem, allowing for direct navigation into the NBCSports.com homepage, Pro Football Talk, Rotoworld, GOLF Channel, and more, via header links while within Press Box.

Click here to view the new NBC Sports Press Box site.

