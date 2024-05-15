SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, ATHING MU, AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE USATF LA GRAND PRIX THIS SATURDAY AT 3 P.M. ET LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Dalilah Muhammad, Michael Norman, Matthew Centrowitz, and More U.S. Olympic Medalists Expected to Compete in Los Angeles on Saturday

Live Coverage of Diamond League Rabat Begins This Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC

NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 15, 2024 – Tokyo Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Tokyo Olympic 800m gold medalist Athing Mu, and Tokyo Olympic 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the USATF LA Grand Prix this Saturday, May 18, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Drake Stadium at UCLA in Los Angeles, Calif.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who missed last year’s World Championships due to a knee injury, is expected to compete in the 200m on Saturday against a competitive field including Thomas, two-time world champion Abby Steiner, and two-time Olympian Jenna Prandini. In her first individual races of the season, McLaughlin-Levrone won both the 200m and 100m hurdles at the 2024 Oxy Invitational earlier this month.

LA will be home to countless matchups that could be Paris Olympic previews, including Mu and reigning 800m world champion Mary Moraa (Kenya) taking on Tokyo Olympic 400m silver medalist Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic) in the women’s 400m, 2022 400m world champion Michael Norman against three-time Olympic 400m medalist Kirani James (Grenada) in the men’s 400m, and a loaded 100m featuring 2023 world 100m runner-up Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) and 2023 world 4x100m relay bronze medalist Ackeem Blake (Jamaica).

On the distance side, the Ugandan duo of Tokyo Olympic 5,000m gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei and two-time reigning world cross country champion Jacob Kiplimo are set to line up against defending Tokyo Olympic 10,000m gold medalist Selemon Barega (Ethiopia) and 2024 indoor world 1500m silver medalist Cole Hocker in the 5,000m, while 2016 Rio Olympic 1500m gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz, competing in his final outdoor season, is in the 1500m.

Saturday’s meet will also feature three-time Olympic medalist Dalilah Muhammad, two-time Olympic shot put silver medalist Joe Kovacs, Tokyo Olympic pole vault silver medalist Chris Nilsen, 2016 Rio Olympic pole vault silver medalist Sandi Morris, and more.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya-Richards Ross as analysts. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

RABAT/MARRAKESH DIAMOND LEAGUE

NBC Sports will present live coverage of the Rabat/Marrakech Diamond League meet from Stade de Marrakech in Morocco this Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

Multiple Olympians are expected to line up on Sunday, including six-time Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse (Canada), two-time Olympic 4x100m relay gold medalist Yohan Blake (Jamaica), and 2024 400m and 4x400m relay indoor world champion Alexander Doom (Belgium).

Sunday’s meet is expected to feature a strong showing on the field side, with two-time reigning world shot put champion Chase Jackson competing, as well as a star-studded men’s discus featuring defending Olympic and world champion Daniel Ståhl (Sweden), world record holder Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania), Diamond League record holder Kristjan Čeh (Slovenia), and defending Diamond League champion Matthew Denny (Australia).

Swangard and Boldon will also call Sunday’s Diamond League event alongside 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS – TRACK & FIELD

From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

How To Watch – Saturday, May 18-Sunday, May 19 (all times ET)

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

· TV – NBC, CNBC



Date Event Time Platform(s) Sat., May 18 USATF LA Grand Prix 3-4:30 p.m. NBC, Peacock USATF LA Grand Prix 4:30-5 p.m. Peacock Sun., May 19 Diamond League: Rabat/Marrakesh 2-4 p.m. NBC, Peacock

*Encore presentation

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day Location Time (ET) Platform Sun., May 19 Rabat/Marrakesh 2 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., May 25 Prefontaine Classic (Eugene) 4 p.m. NBC, Peacock Thurs., May 30 Oslo 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., June 1 Oslo 10 a.m. CNBC* Sun., June 2 Stockholm Noon Peacock Stockholm 2 p.m. CNBC* Sun., July 7 Paris 1 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Fri., July 12 Monaco 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., July 13 Monaco 3 p.m. CNBC* Sat., July 20 London 9 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Thurs., Aug. 22 Lausanne 2 p.m. Peacock Sun., Aug. 25 Silesia 10 a.m. Peacock Lausanne Noon CNBC* Silesia 2 p.m. CNBC* Fri., Aug. 30 Rome 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 Rome 7 p.m. CNBC* Thurs., Sept. 5 Zurich 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 Zurich 7:30 p.m. CNBC* Fri., Sept. 13 Brussels (Diamond League Final) 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 Brussels 1 p.m. CNBC* Brussels 2 p.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 15 Brussels 1 p.m. CNBC*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--