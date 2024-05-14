149TH PREAKNESS STAKES HEADLINED BY KENTUCKY DERBY WINNER MYSTIK DAN PRESENTED THIS SAT., MAY 18, AT 4:30 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK

Bob Baffert’s Muth is Morning-Line Favorite at 8-5; Mystik Dan is Second Choice at 5-2

Saturday’s Live Coverage to Feature Eight Races on NBC, Peacock and CNBC; NBC Sports to Present 11 Total Races Friday and Saturday

Live Coverage from Pimlico Race Course Begins on Friday, May 17, at 4:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock, Headlined by Black-Eyed Susan

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 14, 2024 – NBC Sports presents the 149th Preakness Stakes as Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan (5-2), who won in the Derby’s first three-horse photo finish since 1947, attempts to win the second leg of the Triple Crown, this Sat., May 18, on NBC and Peacock beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET live from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

NBC Sports’ Preakness day coverage features eight races across NBC, Peacock and CNBC on Saturday. Live coverage from Pimlico Race Course begins with 90 minutes of racing this Friday, May 17, headlined by the Black-Eyed Susan for three-year-old fillies, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Over the two days, NBC Sports will present 11 live races from Pimlico.

Telemundo will present coverage of the Preakness Stakes beginning Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Universo and streaming on Telemundo.com and the Telemundo app.

In addition to Mystik Dan (5-2), the 149th Preakness Stakes field features 2024 Arkansas Derby (G1) winner Muth (the morning-line favorite at 8-5) and 2024 San Felipe Stakes (G2) winner Imagination (6-1), who are both trained by Bob Baffert, 2024 Arkansas Derby (G1) runner-up Just Steel (15-1), and 2024 Pat Day Mile (G2) winner Seize the Grey (15-1).

COMMENTATORS: NBC Sports’ coverage of the Preakness Stakes features host Mike Tirico; analysts Jerry Bailey, the Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Preakness winner, and Randy Moss; handicapper Matt Bernier; host/reporter Ahmed Fareed; reporters Britney Eurton, Donna Brothers, Kenny Rice, and Nick Luck; infield reporter Jac Collinsworth; and race caller Larry Collmus.

Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ celebrated national political correspondent, returns to NBC Sports’ Preakness coverage as an insights analyst.

The senior producer of NBC Sports’ Preakness Stakes coverage is Lindsay Schanzer. The Preakness Stakes is directed by Kaare Numme. Saturday’s prep race coverage is produced by Caroline Doherty and directed by Numme. Executive producer and president, NBC Sports Production is Sam Flood.

Highlights of Preakness Stakes coverage Saturday on NBC, Peacock and CNBC include:

· Eight races, with a total of 11 races over Friday and Saturday’s coverage

· A look back at the historic 150th Kentucky Derby – which had the Derby’s first three-horse photo finish since 1947

· A look into jockey Brian Hernandez Jr.’s weekend for the ages – winning both the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks

· Feature on Kenny McPeek – who trained both Thorpedo Anna (Kentucky Oaks winner) and Mystik Dan (Kentucky Derby winner) two weeks ago, becoming just the third trainer to win both races in the same year

· “High Tea on Old Hilltop” segment featuring Nick Luck engaging with fans in the infield

· Multiple super slo-mo cameras providing fans with a unique look at any photo finishes

· A live drone and multiple jockey cam systems will be utilized in Preakness coverage

· A camera focused on race caller Larry Collmus

NBC SPORTS’ PREAKNESS STAKES COVERAGE SCHEDULE Date Time (ET) Event Platform(s) Fri., May 17 4:30 p.m. Black-Eyed Susan Peacock Sat., May 18 1:30 p.m. Preakness Stakes Prep races CNBC, Peacock 4:30 p.m. 149th Preakness Stakes NBC, Peacock

PREAKNESS STAKES COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM & THE NBC SPORTS APP

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

NBC SPORTS AUDIO PREAKNESS STAKES COVERAGE

NBC Sports Audio (channel 85 on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app) will present live Preakness Stakes coverage on Saturday, May 18, with NBC Sports’ coverage of the 149th Preakness from 4:30-7:30 p.m. ET with Larry Collmus handling the live race calls. This is the third consecutive year NBC Sports and SiriusXM have teamed to produce audio coverage of the Preakness.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

