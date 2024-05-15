SIMONE BILES, SUNI LEE, AND GABBY DOUGLAS – THE LAST THREE OLYMPIC ALL-AROUND GOLD MEDALISTS – HEADLINE 2024 CORE HYDRATION GYMNASTICS CLASSIC THIS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND CNBC

Live Coverage Begins in Primetime This Saturday, May 18, at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC; Highlight Show this Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

Biles Coming Off 2023 Season that Saw Her Win Four World Championship Titles

Multiple Olympic and World Medalists Expected to Compete at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., Including Lee, Douglas, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey

NBC Sports to Present 10+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics from June 27-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 15, 2024 – Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Gabby Douglas, the last three Olympic all-around gold medalists, headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., this Saturday, May 18, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC, with an encore presentation on NBC this Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. ET.

This will be the first competition that Biles (2016 Rio), Lee (2020 Tokyo), and Douglas (2012 London) will all be competing at as Olympic all-around gold medalists. Biles is coming off a successful 2023 season that saw the seven-time Olympic medalist win four world championship titles. Lee, who won three medals in Tokyo, now looks to earn an Olympic spot in Paris after being limited by health issues in 2023. Douglas, who in 2012 became the first U.S. gymnast to win gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions, is also on a comeback journey and aims to qualify for her first Olympic team in eight years this summer.

This weekend’s event features an elite lineup of talent, with Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey, Tokyo Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles, plus world medalists Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely, Joscelyn Roberson, and Kayla DiCello.

Terry Gannon will serve as play-by-play alongside three-time U.S. Olympic gymnast John Roethlisberger and 2008 Beijing Olympic team silver medalist Samantha Peszek. Zora Stephenson will serve as reporter.

U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS -- GYMNASTICS

From June 27-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 10 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., over four nights, including all women’s competitions in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

Broadcast Team

· Play-by-play: Terry Gannon

· Analyst: John Roethlisberger / Samantha Peszek

· Reporter: Zora Stephenson

How To Watch – Saturday, May 18-Sunday, May 19 (all times ET)

· TV: CNBC (LIVE), NBC

· Streaming: Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Time Platform Sat., May 18 7-9 p.m. Peacock, CNBC (LIVE) Sun., May 19 2-3 p.m. NBC* * Highlight Show

