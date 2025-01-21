NO. 10 MARQUETTE, NO. 11 PURDUE & NO. 18 WISCONSIN IN PEACOCK-EXCLUSIVE MEN’S BASKETBALL TRIPLEHEADER TONIGHT & NO. 1 UCLA AT NO. 8 MARYLAND IN TOP 10 WOMEN’S SHOWDOWN SUNDAY AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING SEVEN GAMES THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC SPORTS

Coverage Begins Tonight with College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock, Followed by Ohio State-No. 11 Purdue (7:30 p.m. ET), No. 10 Marquette-Seton Hall (8 p.m. ET), and No. 18 Wisconsin-UCLA (9:30 p.m. ET)

JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC Visit Purdue Tomorrow, Wed., Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Undefeated and No. 1 UCLA Visits No. 8 Maryland in Top 10 Big Ten Women’s Matchup this Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

Special 8th Episode of Here Come the Irish – Detailing Notre Dame Football’s Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, and National Championship Games – Premieres Exclusively on Peacock Feb. 6

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 21, 2025 – This week’s men’s and women’s college basketball coverage across NBC Sports tips off tonight with three Top 20 teams featured in a men’s basketball tripleheader exclusively on Peacock, beginning with by No. 11 Purdue hosting Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue (15-4) defeated then-No. 13 Oregon, 65-58, on Saturday for their seventh consecutive win as forward Trey Kaufman-Renn had 23 points and 11 rebounds and guard Braden Smith, the 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, scored 15 points. Ohio State (10-8) fell to Indiana, 77-76, in overtime last Friday as freshman guard John Mobley Jr. scored 22 points. The Buckeyes have lost three straight games by a combined total of five points. Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst), who was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection at Purdue, will call tonight’s game live from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Tonight’s coverage exclusively on Peacock begins at 7 p.m. ET with the College Countdown pregame show featuring host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner, and Jalen Rose. At 8 p.m. ET, Seton Hall hosts No. 10 Marquette in a BIG EAST men’s basketball showdown and at 9:30 p.m. ET, No. 18 Wisconsin visits UCLA.

This week’s women’s college basketball coverage across NBC Sports is headlined by JuJu Watkins, who ranks third in the country averaging 25.3 points per game, and No. 4 USC (17-1) visiting Purdue (7-11) tomorrow, Wed., Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

This Sunday, Jan. 26, the undefeated and No. 1 UCLA Bruins (18-0) visit the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins (16-2) in a top 10 showdown at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (reporter) will call the game live from Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Tues., Jan. 21

7 p.m.

College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner, Jalen Rose

Tues., Jan. 21

7:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Purdue

Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel

Tues., Jan. 21

8 p.m.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall

John Fanta, Donny Marshall

Tues., Jan. 21

9:30 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. UCLA

Ted Robinson, Darren Collison

Sun., Jan. 26

Noon Duquesne vs. Fordham**

Mike Corey, John Giannini

**on USA Network



This week’s women’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Wed., Jan. 22

6:30 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston, Meghan McKeown

Wed., Jan. 22

7 p.m.

USC vs. Purdue

Zora Stephenson, Kim Adams

Wed., Jan. 22

9 p.m.

Iowa vs. Washington

Elise Woodward, Aja Ellison

Sun., Jan. 26

2 p.m.

UCLA vs. Maryland*

Zora Stephenson, LaChina Robinson, Caroline Pineda

*on NBC and Peacock



GOT NEXT WITH MEGHAN & ZORA

On the most recent episode of Got Next with Meghan & Zora, hosted by NBC Sports commentators and former college basketball players Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown, the hosts discuss UCLA and LSU remaining undefeated, UConn’s Sarah Strong leading the freshman of the year race, and more.

Got Next with Meghan & Zora sees the duo talk all things women’s basketball, ranging from college to WNBA, on a weekly basis. Tune in for their analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs. Click here for more.

HERE COME THE IRISH

A special eighth episode of Here Come the Irish, detailing Notre Dame Football’s College Football Playoff victories in the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl and their National Championship Game performance vs. Ohio State, is set to release exclusively on Peacock on Feb. 6. The new docuseries showcases life on and off the field of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team and provides exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the legendary football program’s 2024 season, with the first seven episodes streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

The Fighting Irish fell to Ohio State in the National Championship Game yesterday. To watch the first seven episodes, click here.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 college basketball season schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live. Click here for more.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $2.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big East men’s basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

