NO. 13 OREGON HOSTS NO. 17 PURDUE (SAT., 3 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND JUJU WATKINS AND NO. 4 USC VISIT INDIANA (SUN., NOON ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) HIGHLIGHTING 11 COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC SPORTS

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 13, 2025 – This weekend’s men’s and women’s college basketball coverage across NBC Sports features two games live on NBC and Peacock as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks host the No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten men’s showdown this Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. ET and JuJu Watkins and the No. 4 USC Trojans visit Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Noon ET.

The Oregon men’s team (15-2) defeated Penn State, 82-81, on Sunday as guard Jackson Shelstad led the Ducks with 17 points and eight rebounds. Purdue (13-4) topped Nebraska, 104-68, on Sunday as guard C.J. Cox scored 23 points and guard Braden Smith, the 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, dished out 14 assists. Terry Gannon (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst), and Kira K. Dixon (reporter) will call Saturday’s game live from Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Watkins, who ranks third in the country averaging 25.5 points per game, led the No. 4 USC Trojans (16-1) to their 12th straight win on Sunday with a 35-point, 11-rebound double-double in a 95-73 victory over Penn State. Indiana (12-4) topped then-No. 23 Iowa, 74-67, on Sunday as guard Yarden Garzon scored 21 points. Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), LaChina Robinson (analyst), and Kayla Burton (reporter) will call Sunday’s action live from Bloomington Assembly Hall.

This week’s college basketball coverage begins tomorrow, Tues., Jan. 14, with three men’s games live exclusively on Peacock: No. 19 Illinois vs. Indiana (7 p.m. ET), Georgetown vs. St. John’s (7:30 p.m. ET), and Ohio State vs. No. 24 Wisconsin (9 p.m.).

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET, leading into Penn State (9-8) hosting undefeated and No. 1 UCLA (16-0) in a Big Ten women’s showdown exclusively on Peacock.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, Peacock presents a women’s Big Ten doubleheader as Illinois visits Indiana at 7 p.m. ET and Wisconsin hosts No. 9 Ohio State at 9 p.m. ET

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Tues., Jan. 14

6:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner

Tues., Jan. 14

7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Indiana

Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel

Tues., Jan. 14

7:30 p.m.

Georgetown vs. St. John’s

John Fanta, Donny Marshall, Caroline Pineda

Tues., Jan. 14

9 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Paul Burmeister, Stephen Bardo

Sat., Jan. 18

12:30 p.m.

George Washington vs. George Mason**

Steve Schlanger, Tim McCormick

Sat., Jan. 18

2:30 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Richmond**

Mike Corey, Matt McCall

Sat., Jan. 18

3 p.m.

Purdue vs. Oregon*

Terry Gannon, Stephen Bardo, Kira K. Dixon

Sun., Jan. 19

2 p.m.

LaSalle vs. UMass**

Matt Martucci, John Giannini

*on NBC and Peacock

**on USA Network



This week’s women’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Wed., Jan. 15

9 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston, Meghan McKeown

Wed., Jan. 15

9:30 p.m.

Penn State vs. UCLA

Cindy Brunson, Mary Murphy

Thurs., Jan. 16

6:30 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Carolyn Manno, Meghan McKeown

Thurs., Jan. 16

7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Indiana

Kevin Lee, Nikki Cardano-Hillary

Thurs., Jan. 16

9 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Cindy Brunson, Kim Adams

Sun., Jan. 19

12 p.m.

USC vs. Indiana*

Zora Stephenson, LaChina Robinson, Kayla Burton

*on NBC and Peacock



GOT NEXT WITH MEGHAN & ZORA

On the most recent episode of Got Next with Meghan & Zora, hosted by NBC Sports commentators and former college basketball players Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown, the hosts discuss the Player of the Year race between Hannah Hidalgo, Paige Bueckers, and JuJu Watkins, and more.

Got Next with Meghan & Zora sees the duo talk all things women’s basketball, ranging from college to WNBA, on a weekly basis. Tune in for their analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs. Click here for more.

HERE COME THE IRISH

The seventh episode of Here Come the Irish, detailing Notre Dame Football’s victory over Indiana in the first round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, will be presented this Thursday, Jan. 16, exclusively on Peacock. The new docuseries showcases life on and off the field of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team and provides exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the legendary football program’s 2024 season, with the first six episodes streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

The Fighting Irish, after a win over Penn State in the semifinals last week, will compete for the school’s first national championship since 1988 when they face Ohio State on Jan. 20. To watch the first six episodes, click here.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 college basketball season schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live. Click here for more.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big East men’s basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

