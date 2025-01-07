NO. 22 UCLA HOSTS NO. 24 MICHIGAN TONIGHT AT 10 P.M. ET AS PART OF PEACOCK-EXCLUSIVE DOUBLEHEADER, HEADLINING COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEK

Jalen Rose (Analyst) to Call Tonight’s Michigan-UCLA Top 25 Showdown on Peacock Alongside Terry Gannon (Play-by-Play) from Pauley Pavilion

Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule Tips Off this Sunday as No. 23 Iowa Hosts Indiana at 3 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ Men’s College Basketball Schedule Features Seven Games This Week Across Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Atlantic 10

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 7, 2025 – The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (11-3) host the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (11-3) tonight at 10 p.m. ET as part of a Peacock-exclusive men’s Big Ten basketball doubleheader, headlining this week’s college basketball coverage across NBC Sports.

The Wolverines defeated USC, 85-74, on Saturday as forward Danny Wolf recorded a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double. Wolf leads the Big Ten in rebounding this season, averaging 10.4 boards per game. The Bruins, who boast the Big Ten’s top defense, holding opposing offenses to 59.2 points per game, look to bounce back from a 66-58 loss to Nebraska last weekend.

Jalen Rose will make his NBC Sports game analyst debut on tonight’s Michigan-UCLA game alongside Terry Gannon (play-by-play) live from UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif. Earlier this season, Rose served as an analyst on NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show. As a member of Michigan’s famed Fab Five, Rose helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back National Championship game appearances in 1992 and 1993 as a freshman and sophomore. He was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 1994 and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 13th overall pick of the 1994 NBA Draft. He played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a basketball analyst at ESPN from 2007-2023.

Tonight’s Peacock-exclusive doubleheader begins with the Big Ten College Countdown pregame show at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Nebraska visiting Iowa at 8 p.m. ET. Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call Nebraska-Iowa live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Tomorrow, Wed., Jan 8, features four men’s games from the BIG EAST and Atlantic 10 live exclusively on Peacock, including DePaul vs. Seton Hall (6:30 p.m. ET), Dayton vs. UMass (7 p.m. ET), St. Bonaventure vs. St. Louis (8 p.m. ET), and Butler vs. Providence (8:30 p.m. ET). This week’s men’s college basketball coverage concludes on Friday with a Big Ten showdown as Wisconsin hosts Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

This Sunday, Jan. 12, Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten women’s basketball conference schedule tips off as the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-3), the National Championship runners-up last season, host the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4) at 3 p.m. ET. Iowa lost to then-No. 8 Maryland, 74-66, on Sunday. Indiana fell to No. 1 UCLA, 73-62, on Saturday. Zora Stephenson (play-by-play) and Aja Ellison (analyst) will call the game live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

This week’s women’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Sun., Jan. 12

3 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa

Zora Stephenson, Aja Ellison



This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Tues., Jan. 7

7:30 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner

Tues., Jan. 7

8 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Iowa

Paul Burmeister, Robbie Hummel

Tues., Jan. 7

10 p.m.

Michigan vs. UCLA

Terry Gannon, Jalen Rose

Wed., Jan. 8

6 p.m.

College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Matt McCall

Wed., Jan. 8

6:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall

Noah Eagle, Nick Bahe

Wed., Jan. 8

7 p.m.

Dayton vs. UMass

Mike Corey, Tim McCormick

Wed., Jan. 8

8 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. St. Louis

Steve Schlanger, John Giannini

Wed., Jan. 8

8:30 p.m.

Butler vs. Providence

John Fanta, Tim Welsh

Fri., Jan. 10

7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Chris Vosters, Stephen Bardo



GOT NEXT WITH MEGHAN & ZORA

On the most recent episode of Got Next with Meghan & Zora, hosted by NBC Sports commentators and former college basketball players Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown, the hosts discuss the Player of the Year race between Hannah Hidalgo, Paige Bueckers, and JuJu Watkins, and more.

Got Next with Meghan & Zora sees the duo talk all things women’s basketball, ranging from college to WNBA, on a weekly basis. Tune in for their analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs. Click here for more.

HERE COME THE IRISH

The first six episodes of Here Come the Irish, the new docuseries showcasing life on and off the field of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, are streaming now exclusively on Peacock. The series provides exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the legendary football program’s 2024 season that has seen them advance to the semifinals in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The finale is scheduled to be released on Thursday, Jan. 16. To watch the first six episodes, click here.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 college basketball season schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live. Click here for more.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock's Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big East men’s basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

