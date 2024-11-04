 Skip navigation
PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE BEGINS TONIGHT AS NORTHWESTERN HOSTS LEHIGH AT 8 P.M. ET

Published November 4, 2024 01:33 PM

Big Ten College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock with Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, and Josh Pastner; Paul Burmeister (Play-by-Play) and Former Northwestern Guard Tre Demps (Analyst) to Call Lehigh-Northwestern

Peacock’s Exclusive BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Schedule Begins this Fri., Nov. 8, with George Mason vs. No. 18 Marquette at 9 p.m. ET

NBC Sports Presents Record 150+ Big Ten, Big East, and Atlantic 10 College Basketball Games with 120+ Exclusively Streaming on Peacock this Season

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 4, 2023 – Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s basketball – featuring 50+ games streaming live this season – tips off tonight at 8 p.m. ET as the Northwestern Wildcats host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks live from Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Last season, Northwestern finished fourth in the Big Ten with a 22-12 record and advanced to the Round of 32 of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 9 seed. Coming off consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in school history, the Wildcats are led by senior guard Brooks Barnhizer, who was named to the 2024-25 Preseason All-Big Ten Team. Lehigh (14-18) were sixth in the Patriot League last season.

Calling tonight’s game are Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Tre Demps (analyst), who played collegiately at Northwestern from 2011-16 and twice earned honorable All-Big Ten honors as a point guard.

Tonight’s coverage begins on Peacock with the Big Ten College Countdown pregame show at 7:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Ahmed Fareed alongside analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner.

This weekend, Peacock’s exclusive BIG EAST men’s basketball schedule tips off on Friday, Nov. 8 as the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles host the George Mason Patriots at 9 p.m. ET. Also on Friday, Illinois hosts SIU Edwardsville at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This Friday’s coverage begins with College Countdown at 7:30 p.m. ET with Jordan Cornette, Matt McCall, and Donny Marshall. Marshall, a two-time All-Big East member at UConn who spent five years in the NBA with the Cavaliers (1995-97, 1999-2000) and Nets (2001-03), makes his NBC Sports debut as an analyst.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock:

DateTime (ET)GameCommentators
Mon., Nov. 48 p.m.Lehigh vs. NorthwesternPaul Burmeister, Tre Demps
Fri., Nov. 88 p.m.SIU Edwardsville vs. IllinoisNoah Reed, Stephen Bardo
Fri., Nov. 89 p.m.George Mason vs. No. 18 MarquetteJustin Kutcher, Nick Bahe
Sat., Nov. 93:30 p.m.Omaha vs. NorthwesternSteve Schlanger, Tre Demps

Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball schedule continues next Friday, Nov. 15, with a quadrupleheader featuring 2024-25 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Braden Smith and No. 14 Purdue hosting No. 2 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET and 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love and No. 10 Arizona vs. Wisconsin at 9 p.m. ET

NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 college basketball season schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live. Click here for more.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big East men’s basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

– NBC Sports –