Premier League LIVE: Matchweek 1 updates, scores, highlights including Ipswich vs Liverpool, Arsenal vs Wolves
The latest scores, highlights, stream links, news and more as the first Saturday of the new Premier League season is here.
The first Saturday of the new Premier League season is here and we have you covered for everything you need.
Below you will find the latest updates from around the Premier League grounds with goal videos, news, scores, stream links and plenty more from all of the games going on across England.
Buckle up. Saturday mornings between now and May are going to be fun.
Latest Premier League scores - Saturday, August 17
LIVE - Ipswich 0-0 Liverpool
10am ET: Arsenal vs Wolves
10am ET: Everton vs Brighton
10am ET: Newcastle vs Southampton
10am ET: Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth
12:30pm ET: West Ham vs Aston Villa
Oh that is exactly what Liverpool want to do. That will give them plenty of hope of opening up this Ipswich defense.
The Tractor Boys are pushing so high and all it took was one long ball centrally to cut out their entire midfield and defense.
Mohamed Salah was in after timing his run perfectly but he couldn’t quite control the lofted ball and Walton came out to claim.
Still, that is what Liverpool want to do and they have so many ways they can hurt you.
Ed Sheeran was announced a minority owner in Ipswich Town, his hometown club, ahead of the season starting.
Sheeran already sponsors Ipswich’s jerseys, which is he wearing proudly in the stands, and he does his best to not miss a game despite his busy tour schedule.
He told TNT Sports in the UK that he is actually leaving this game at half time to fly to Serbia for a gig he’s playing there tonight.
Look at him. He’s delighted watching his ‘A-team’ with friends and family. Sorry...
A rousing speech is given before kick off and Ipswich are flying into tackles early on.
Liverpool look a little rattle as Quansah makes a brilliant block with Hutchinson buzzing around.
The Reds have to settle a bit here as Ipswich have pressed so high early on. You can understand why. They are feeding off the energy of this fired up crowd.
There is an incredible buzz around Portman Road, a wonderful old English football ground, as they’re back in the big time for the first time in over two decades.
Kieran McKenna has guided the Tractor Boys (best nickname in the PL? quite possibly...) to back-to-back promotions as they were incredible in the Championship last season. But this is a huge step up.
McKenna starts with a solid 4-2-3-1 formation with Omari Hutchinson the man to watch in attack. There are seven Premier League debutants for Ipswich today, while new signings Szmodics, Phillips, Townsend and Johnson are all on the bench.
And it’s an exciting time for Liverpool too, as Arne Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp and the Dutch coach is extremely likeable but also very demanding.
Slot’s first lineup as a Premier League boss is pretty much his strongest lineup, with perhaps Gakpo, Nunez and Konate coming into the lineup in the future but Salah, Diaz, Jota and Szoboszlai in attack is quite the quartet.
Ipswich starting lineup
Walton; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Greaves, David; Luongo, Morsy; Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson; Delap
Liverpool starting lineup
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota
Good morning and welcome! The first Premier League Saturday of the season has arrived.
And good news, there are plenty more of them coming up in 2024-25.
The final day of this season is on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
That day, Championship Sunday as we like to call it here at NBC Sports, is 281 days from now.
That’s another 281 days of hope, pain and passion coming your way for the upcoming season. Excited? Good. Us too.
Now, let’s get cracking with the team news and updates from Portman Road as Ipswich prepare for their first Premier League game in 22 years.