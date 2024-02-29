Brentford vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Thomas Frank and Brentford hope Chelsea arrives to the Gtech Community Stadium in a weary place on Saturday.

The Bees have lost three-straight matches in the Premier League, conceding nine goals, and have won just twice since Dec. 2 during an abysmal 2W-10L run.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs CHELSEA LIVE

Chelsea play their first Premier League match since a 1-1 draw at Man City on Feb. 17, having lost the League Cup Final to Liverpool on Sunday before prevailing 3-2 in the FA Cup versus Leeds at midweek.

The Blues are rescheduling matches with Spurs and Arsenal thanks to their progress in the FA Cup, and only have three March league matches scheduled: this one, followed by visits from Newcastle and Burnley.

Brentford are five points clear of the bottom three and have played one more match than 18th-place Luton, though the Bees’ situation has been taxed by a long absence by now-healthy Ivan Toney and a continued absence for Bryan Mbeumo.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Brentford (+200) vs Chelsea (+120) | Draw (+275)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Ethan Pinnock (ankle), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season). | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Mee (ankle)

Chelsea focus, team news

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Carney Chukwuemeka (ankle), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (groin), Christopher Nkunku (indusclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (groin)