Brentford vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkehl_240215_240215.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
MLB: ALCS-Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Chris Sale, Bailey Ober, Justin Verlander, Hunter Greene
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Dr. Diandra: New qualifying rules increase fairness — but could go even further

Top Clips

nbc_draft_rogerslassiterint_240229.jpg
How Georgia prepared Lassiter for the next level
nbc_draft_rogersstoverint_v2_240229.jpg
Ohio State TE Stover looks up to Kittle, Gronk
nbc_dps_mattmillerinterview_240229.jpg
Williams, Maye dominate 2024 NFL Draft QB chatter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkehl_240215_240215.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
MLB: ALCS-Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Chris Sale, Bailey Ober, Justin Verlander, Hunter Greene
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Dr. Diandra: New qualifying rules increase fairness — but could go even further

Top Clips

nbc_draft_rogerslassiterint_240229.jpg
How Georgia prepared Lassiter for the next level
nbc_draft_rogersstoverint_v2_240229.jpg
Ohio State TE Stover looks up to Kittle, Gronk
nbc_dps_mattmillerinterview_240229.jpg
Williams, Maye dominate 2024 NFL Draft QB chatter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Brentford vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published February 29, 2024 10:43 AM

Thomas Frank and Brentford hope Chelsea arrives to the Gtech Community Stadium in a weary place on Saturday.

The Bees have lost three-straight matches in the Premier League, conceding nine goals, and have won just twice since Dec. 2 during an abysmal 2W-10L run.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs CHELSEA LIVE

Chelsea play their first Premier League match since a 1-1 draw at Man City on Feb. 17, having lost the League Cup Final to Liverpool on Sunday before prevailing 3-2 in the FA Cup versus Leeds at midweek.

The Blues are rescheduling matches with Spurs and Arsenal thanks to their progress in the FA Cup, and only have three March league matches scheduled: this one, followed by visits from Newcastle and Burnley.

Brentford are five points clear of the bottom three and have played one more match than 18th-place Luton, though the Bees’ situation has been taxed by a long absence by now-healthy Ivan Toney and a continued absence for Bryan Mbeumo.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
Odds: Brentford (+200) vs Chelsea (+120) | Draw (+275)
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Ethan Pinnock (ankle), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season). | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Mee (ankle)

Chelsea focus, team news

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Carney Chukwuemeka (ankle), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (groin), Christopher Nkunku (indusclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (groin)