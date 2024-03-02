Yoane Wissa scores incredible acrobatic goal for Brentford vs Chelsea

Yoane Wissa has scored one of the goals of the Premier League season.

You have to watch this on repeat.

Yoane Wissa scores amazing acrobatic goal

Brentford’s striker hung around the penalty spot as the ball looped up into the air and instead of waiting for it to drop he decided to launch himself off the ground and bicycle kick the ball home.

Seriously. This is incredible skill as Wissa sent the Brentford fans wild as it put them 2-1 up against Chelsea after the Bees had trailed in the first half.