Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea host Manchester City in a massive game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

CHELSEA v MANCHESTER CITY LIVE

Over the years Pochettino has fared pretty well against Guardiola and he will hope that record continues on Sunday. Following on from their crazy 4-1 win at Tottenham on Monday, Chelsea will be hoping that they can build some more momentum heading into the international break. They started poorly against Spurs but improved and then playing up by two men for most of the game made it a very tricky encounter as Chelsea finally broke through late on with Nicolas Jackson bagging a hat trick. Even though they scored four goals, Pochettino’s side were still very wasteful in attack but having Reece James back fit is a huge bonus and the duo of Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are causing plenty of problems in attack.

Speaking about attack, Pep Guardiola’s City smashed Bournemouth 6-1 last weekend and scored another three in their midweek Champions League home win against Young Boys of Bern as they eased into the last 16 of the competition but have some injury worries. John Stones is out with a thigh injury for several months which Guardiola said is a ‘big problem’ given how Stones allows City to be so flexible in his hybrid midfield and right back role. Still, this City squad is stacked and will be looking to get the win they need to remain top over the international break as they’re starting to crank towards their top gear.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday (November 12)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Focus on Chelsea, team news

The Blues now have a more settled starting lineup and we saw against Tottenham that they’re very good at creating counter attacking opportunities. Now, can they take more of them? Sterling and Palmer will be at the heart of their attack and that duo will be desperate to win against City and show Guardiola what he’s missing. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will be up for the battle in midfield as they continue to improve as a duo, while Chelsea have to improve defensively as they still gave up some big chances against nine-man Spurs. Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah all remain out. Armando Broja could feature on the bench, while it will be intriguing to see if Mykhailo Mudryk starts in attack.

Focus on Manchester City, team news

City have lost twice this season but they’re still top of the Premier League table and have so many attacking players stepping up. Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva and most recently Jeremy Doku have delivered goals and assists and Doku has been a wonderful addition over the summer. Guardiola has been rotating his squad in recent games and knows exactly how to keep his side fresh at this busy point of the season. Stones, Sergio Gomez and Kevin de Bruyne are all out, while Manuel Akanji is a doubt with a back injury.