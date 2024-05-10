Watch Now
Lunch Money: Nuggets, Pacers face crucial Game 3s
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look to the Nuggets and Pacers turning the tables in their respective Game 3 playoff matchups as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Cavaliers climb back into series vs. Celtics
The Dan Patrick Show recaps one of the biggest upsets in NBA playoff history after the Cavaliers pulled off the largest playoff win by a double-digit underdog since 1991 against the Celtics in Game 2 to even the series.
Will playing short-handed eventually hurt Knicks?
New York Knicks beat writer Stefan Bondy joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on the Knicks-Pacers series, the injuries on the team, Jalen Brunson's emergence and more.
Is there a more selfless MVP than Jokic?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Nuggets center Nikola Jokic winning his third MVP award, analyzing why the Denver big man might not win another MVP award in his career.
Tucker: NBA has ‘better athletes’ than NFL
After Austin Rivers sparked debate over whether the NBA and NFL could swap players, former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker weighs in, pondering how Anthony Edwards and Patrick Surtain would fare in opposite leagues.
Carlisle’s small-market team remarks don’t add up
Dan Patrick dissects the fallout from the Pacers' Game 2 loss to the Knicks, examining postgame remarks from Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle and Jalen Brunson's role as New York's catalyst.
How NBA challenges can question player credibility
NBA officiating analyst and former referee Steve Javie shares insights with Dan Patrick on how the league’s last two-minute reports play into game transparency and reviews the officiating in recent playoff games.
Breen: Knicks’ Brunson has ‘incredible work ethic’
Mike Breen joins Dan Patrick to discuss the New York Knicks' playoff series against the Indiana Pacers and how Jalen Brunson's move from Dallas to New York has been a revelation.
Finch: Edwards, Minnesota’s defense key vs. Denver
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch joins DPS ahead of Game 3 vs. the Nuggets to weigh in on how Anthony Edwards’ growth and Minnesota’s improved defense have helped them throughout the season and playoffs.
Lunch Money: Roll with Hart, Hartenstein in Game 2
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell eye Isaiah Hartenstein's rebounds and Josh Hart's assists in Game 2 against the Pacers as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Hanzlik: DEN ‘out of its system,’ still fixable
Bill Hanzlik joins Dan Patrick to talk about the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series, where Anthony Edwards is taking over but the Nuggets can still fix things in time to advance.
Officiating detracts from Brunson’s performance
NBA analyst Tim Legler joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the officiating in Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, Jalen Brunson's emergence, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama and more.