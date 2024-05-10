Watch Now
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic hosted at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
McIlroy joins PGA Tour transaction subcommittee
Rory McIlroy explains why he joined the PGA Tour transaction subcommittee and what he can provide after moving on from the policy board.
Highlights: McIlroy starts strong at Quail Hollow
Rory McIlroy showcased his full repertoire in Round 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Morikawa building trust in his game at Wells Fargo
Collin Morikawa got off to a fast start at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an opening round 4-under 67, and chatted with Todd Lewis about trusting his game.
How Schauffele capitalized on lucky break
Xander Schauffele explains his good fortune on No. 8 in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship and how he got off to a good start.
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic hosted at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Bryan brothers excited for Myrtle Beach Classic
Wesley and George Bryan, who have an increasingly popular YouTube channel, join Golf Today to discuss what it means to them to compete in the Myrtle Beach Classic.
What Rory’s board departure means for the PGA Tour
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to report on the fallout from Rory McIlroy not returning to the PGA Tour policy board, exploring what it means for Webb Simpson, the PGA Tour-PIF deal and golf's future.
Breaking down Quail Hollow Club
Gain insight on Quail Hollow Club, host of the Wells Fargo Championship, which is famous for the 'Green Mile' that spans holes 16-18.
Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
Ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy is focused on the "fun element" of golf, aided largely by the Zurich Classic and his win in the event, he tells Todd Lewis.
Roundtable: Mickelson’s threat, Gooch’s PGA invite
Golf Today welcomes Johnson Wagner and Rex Hoggard to react to Phil Mickelson's "ludicrous" threat of LIV Golf players boycotting major championships, Talor Gooch's PGA invite, Jordan Spieth's health and Viktor Hovland.