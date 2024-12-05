 Skip navigation
How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 5, 2024 10:44 AM

Everton host Liverpool in an intriguing Merseyside derby on Saturday.

WATCH - Everton v Liverpool

Sean Dyche’s side are coming off their biggest win of the season as they battered Wolves 4-0 at Goodison on Wednesday. That eased Everton’s relegation fears, for now, and there is still optimism in the air among some of the Everton faithful as they have a new stadium on the horizon and potentially new owners too. They have nothing to lose in this derby and will make it very tough for Liverpool.

Liverpool had a tough time at Newcastle on Wednesday. Arne Slot’s side were 3-2 up late on after another wild comeback inspired by Mohamed Salah, but coughed up a 90th minute equalizer to drop two points as their lead atop the Premier League table was cut to seven points. Still, they’re having an incredible campaign and have only dropped seven points so far this season.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET, Saturday (December 7)
Venue: Goodison Park — Liverpool
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), James Garner (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Youssef Chermiti (ankle)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Kostas Tsimikas (other), Alisson Becker (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring), Alexis Mac Allister (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (chest), Federico Chiesa (other)

Everton vs Liverpool prediction

So often over the years we’ve seen these games descend into a scrap and this one will be no different. Everton will be buoyed by their big midweek win and Liverpool’s recent defensive mistakes in away games. Go for a draw. Everton 1-1 Liverpool.