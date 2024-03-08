Liverpool vs Manchester City under Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola: Head-to-head record, trophies won, more

In Pep Guardiola’s celebrated career, he’s matched up with one manager more than any other.

Sunday will mark the 30th time that Man City’s boss will match wits with the Liverpool leader dating back to a first meeting on July 27, 2013 in the German Super Cup Final between Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund and Guardiola’s Bayern Munich.

Bayern won 4-2 and it’s been tough sledding for both men over the next 11 years across two leagues and four teams.

Pep and Klopp have dueled at least once in every year, with the longest gap between meetings lasting between April 28, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2016. Yep, that’s one day away from 2016 ruining this excellent bit of trivia.

Liverpool vs Manchester City head-to-head in the Klopp vs Pep era

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool this summer after masterminding a sparkling turnaround for the Anfield set.

Klopp took over Liverpool in October 2015, and Guardiola arrived to Man City in the summer of 2016.

Head-to-head: Jurgen Klopp leads the Liverpool vs Man City series leading into Sunday, boasting a 8W-6D-7L record. However...

Premier League head-to-head: The Catalan has a 6W-4D-5L record in league play.

FA Cup: Liverpool eliminated Man City in the semifinal round of the 2021-22 tournament.

League Cup: Man City knocked Liverpool out of the 2022-23 League Cup in the fourth round.

UEFA Champions League head-to-head: The 2017-18 quarterfinals saw Liverpool win 3-0 at Anfield and 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Community Shield head-to-head: Each club has beaten the other once, with Liverpool winning in 2022 after Man City beat the Reds in 2019.

Will victor of Liverpool-Man City win PL title? Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview the potential title-decider at Anfield, where Liverpool host Manchester City in a top-two showdown.

Who have more trophies in the Klopp vs Pep era of Liverpool vs Manchester City?

Premier League titles: Liverpool won the 2019-20 title, while Man City has won five times (2021).

Champions League: Man City won the Champions League in 2022-23, its first-ever triumph, and lost the 2020-21 final to Chelsea. Liverpool won the 2018-19 Champions League and lost two finals. Liverpool also lost a Europa League Final under Klopp.

FA Cup: Liverpool won the 2021-22 FA Cup, while Man City won the tournament in 2018-19 and 2022-23. Neither side lost an FA Cup final during the managers’ runs.

League Cup: Liverpool reached three League Cup finals, winning the tournament in 2021-22 and 2023-24. City reached four League Cup finals and won all of them.

FIFA Club World Cup: Both men led their sides to Club World Cup wins the year after their Champions League triumphs.

Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola head-to-head all-time

Matches: 29 (Sunday’s match is No. 30)

Pep wins: 11

Klopp wins: 12

Draws: 6

Der Klassiker (Bayern vs Dortmund) record: Four wins each in eight meetings

German Finals: Pep’s Bayern beat Dortmund in the 2013-14 German Cup Final. Klopp’s Dortmund beat Bayern in two German Super Cup finals.