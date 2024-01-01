 Skip navigation
Top News

Premier League Done Deals: January transfer window deals for the wide-open top-four race, relegation scrap

  
Published January 1, 2024 01:28 PM

The 20 clubs of the Premier League will be linked with hundreds of moves this January, only a small number of which will come to fruition.

[ MORE: Transfer window details - Everything you need ]

The window opened on New Year’s Day, with Donny van de Beek leaving Manchester United for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, and several players returning from loans.

Brighton’s Jeremy Sarmiento and Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho are returning from loans to help reinforce their sides, while Wolves’ Fabio Silva is heading to Scottish Premiership powers Glasgow Rangers.

[ MORE: Transfer window needs for Premier League clubs + possible departures, targets ]

This page has all of the comings and goings for all of the clubs this month.

See all of the signings, below.

Complete List of Premier League transfers - January 2024

Arsenal

In

Out

Aston Villa

In

Out

Bournemouth

In

Out

Brentford

In

Out

Brighton

In

Jeremy Sarmiento (West Brom - loan recall)

Out

Burnley

In
Owen Dodgson (Barnsley - loan recall)

Out

Chelsea

In

Out

Crystal Palace

In

Out

Everton

In

Out

Fulham

In

Out

Liverpool

In

Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig - loan recall)

Out

Luton Town

In

Out

Manchester City

In

Out

Manchester United

In

Out

Donny van de Beek (Eintracht Frankfurt - loan)

Newcastle United

In

Out

Nottingham Forest

In

Out

Sheffield United

In

Out

Tottenham Hotspur

In

Dane Scarlett (Ipswich Town - loan recall)

Out

Hugo Lloris (LAFC)

West Ham United

In

Out

Wolves

In

Out

Fabio Silva (Rangers - loan)