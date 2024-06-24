 Skip navigation
After back surgery, Andy Murray is undecided on readiness for Wimbledon

  
Published June 24, 2024 11:03 AM
Tennis: French Open

May 26, 2024; Paris, France; Andy Murray of Great Britain returns a shot during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day one of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON — Andy Murray hasn’t decided on whether he’ll play at Wimbledon following his back surgery.

The 37-year-old Murray had surgery after retiring injured from a midweek match at Queen’s Club in the buildup to what was expected to be his final appearance at the All England Club.

Murray’s team said in a statement that the two-time Wimbledon champion “is continuing to work with his medical team to confirm when he will return to the court.”

“At this stage, no decisions have been made and we will update further as soon as anything has been finalized,” the statement read.

The former No. 1 has signaled his intention to retire later this year.

Murray, who won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016, retired from his match Queen’s Club while trailing Jordan Thompson 4-1. He said he was experiencing problems with his right leg even before getting to the court.

After three games, Murray received treatment on his surgically repaired right hip, right knee and lower back.