Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens loses in first round in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — Hailey Baptiste defeated fellow American and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round of the WTA’s Korean Open.

In other matches in Seoul, Amanda Anisimova had an upset 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over sixth-seeded Yulia Putintseva, Polina Kudermetova beat Priscilla Hon 7-5, 6-4 and Viktoriya Tomova beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 1-6, 6-0.

Weather stops play in Thailand

Play at the WTA’s Thailand Open was suspended due to rain and storms. One of the suspended matches included top-seeded Dayana Yastremska’s first-round match against Mai Hontama, who led 4-3 in the first set when play was stopped.