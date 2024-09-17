 Skip navigation
Florida State
Florida State is college football's most disappointing team, and it's not even close
Air Force
Report: AAC ramps up interest in adding Air Force to conference with Army and Navy
Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings sign Lucas Raymond to an 8-year, $64.6 million contract

Florida State
Florida State is college football's most disappointing team, and it's not even close
Air Force
Report: AAC ramps up interest in adding Air Force to conference with Army and Navy
Lucas Raymond
Detroit Red Wings sign Lucas Raymond to an 8-year, $64.6 million contract

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens loses in first round in South Korea

  
Published September 17, 2024 11:17 AM
Sloane Stephens

Aug 26, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Sloan Stephens of the USA after losing to Clara Burel of France on day one of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Deutsch/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

SEOUL, South Korea — Hailey Baptiste defeated fellow American and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round of the WTA’s Korean Open.

In other matches in Seoul, Amanda Anisimova had an upset 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over sixth-seeded Yulia Putintseva, Polina Kudermetova beat Priscilla Hon 7-5, 6-4 and Viktoriya Tomova beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 1-6, 6-0.

Weather stops play in Thailand

Play at the WTA’s Thailand Open was suspended due to rain and storms. One of the suspended matches included top-seeded Dayana Yastremska’s first-round match against Mai Hontama, who led 4-3 in the first set when play was stopped.