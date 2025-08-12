Grigor Dimitrov is out of the U.S. Open with an injured chest muscle

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Grigor Dimitrov is out of the U.S. Open with an injured chest muscle

  
Published August 12, 2025 12:47 PM
Grigor Dimitrov

Jul 7, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) stretches his foot after a fall against Jannik Sinner (ITA)(not pictured) on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov withdrew from the U.S. Open, a little more than a month after he tore a chest muscle and had to quit playing against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.

That exit from the All England Club on July 7 — Dimitrov had taken the opening two sets against Sinner but got hurt in the third — marked the fifth consecutive Grand Slam tournament where the 34-year-old Dimitrov failed to complete a match. It also happened at the Australian Open in January and the French Open in May, plus last year’s Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

A year ago in New York, Dimitrov stopped while trailing 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 4-1 against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals.

Dimitrov was a semifinalist at the U.S. Open in 2019, at the Australian Open in 2017, and at Wimbledon in 2014.

His highest ranking was No. 3; he is currently No. 21.

With Dimitrov out of the field, Alejandro Tabilo gets a spot in the men’s singles bracket, which starts play on Aug. 24.

Brandon Holt is the next player who would move into the draw if another man withdraws. Holt upset Taylor Fritz at Flushing Meadows in 2022 and his mother is two-time U.S. Open champion Tracy Austin.