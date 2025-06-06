How to watch 2025 French Open men’s final: Schedule, TV/stream info, Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet in a Grand Slam final for the first time at the 2025 French Open.

Alcaraz, a four-time Slam champion from Spain, and Sinner, a three-time Slam champion from Italy, combined to win the last five Slams since the start of 2024.

Together, they have taken over men’s tennis amid the retirements of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and the slight decline of record 24-time Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

Either Alcaraz will repeat as French Open champion, or Sinner will win his third consecutive Slam overall.

2025 French Open TV/stream info

The 2025 French Open men’s singles final airs live Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on TNT and truTV and streaming on Max.

It will be the 20th consecutive year that a prior Slam champion will win the French Open men’s title.

The last first-time Slam winner in Paris was Rafael Nadal, when he won the first of his record 14 French Opens in 2005. This is the first French Open since the retirement of Nadal, who was honored on the first day of the tournament with a plaque on Court Philippe Chatrier with his footprint.

2025 French Open men’s final preview

Alcaraz holds an 8-4 head-to-head edge over Sinner, including taking their last four matches. Alcaraz swept Sinner on clay in the Italian Open final last month, plus outlasted Sinner in a five-set semifinal at the 2024 French Open.

But Sinner has been more impressive at this French Open, not dropping a set in six matches. That included a 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3) triumph over Djokovic in Friday’s semifinals.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, lost a set in four of his six matches en route to the final.

Should Alcaraz win, he will become at age 22 the youngest man to reach five Grand Slam singles titles since Nadal, who did so one day younger in his 2008 Wimbledon final epic over Federer.

Should Sinner win, he will go into Wimbledon looking to become at 23 the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam in the professional era (since 1968). Nadal currently holds that record, completing his at age 24 in 2010.