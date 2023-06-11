 Skip navigation
Hsieh and Wang win French Open women’s doubles after beating Fernandez and Townsend

  
Published June 11, 2023 06:03 AM
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Su-Wei Hsieh of Taipei speaks with partner Xinyu Wang of People’s Republic of China against Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Taylor Townsend of United States during the Women’s Doubles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PARIS - Unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China won the French Open women’s doubles after beating 10th-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Taylor Townsend of the United States 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

It was another upset victory for Hsieh and Wang after they beat sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez to reach the final, and three other seeded pairs before that.

The feat was made more remarkable by the fact it was only their second tournament together after teaming up at Strasbourg last month.

The 37-year-old Hsieh is now a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion - with the other three coming at Wimbledon. Hsieh and Peng Shuai won the women’s doubles title at the 2014 French Open.

Hsieh had not played a Slam since 2021 due to injury, while the 21-year-old Wang’s first major came on her Roland Garros debut.

It was the first major final in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open singles runner-up.

Townsend, in her only Slam final, was runner-up with Caty McNally at last year’s U.S. Open doubles to Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková.