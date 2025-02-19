Iga Swiatek advances to Dubai quarterfinal; No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka loses to Clara Tauson

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Clara Tauson didn’t get much sleep but still beat No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.

The 22-year-old Dane got to bed late after outlasting Elina Svitolina in a three-set victory in the previous round.

“I think I slept maybe five hours last night. We went to sleep at 3:30 a.m.,” Clauson, ranked 38th, said in her on-court interview. “I didn’t know what shape I was going to come out here in, but a pretty good one.”

It was Tauson’s first win over a No. 1-ranked player. Next up is Linda Noskova for a shot at the semifinals. The Czech player beat fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Second-seeded Iga Swiatek beat Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 6-0 and next faces Mirra Andreeva, who overcame Peyton Sterns 6-1, 6-1.

Defending champion Jasmine Paolini was ousted by Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-0.

The Italian sustained a right ankle injury during the second set. A tearful Paolini got a medical timeout and had her ankle immobilized, but could not challenge Kenin afterward.

Kenin will face sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals. Rybakina beat ninth-seeded Paula Badosa 4-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2).