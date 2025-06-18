Jasmine Paolini beaten by Ons Jabeur in first grass match of 2025

BERLIN — Last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini got off to a losing start in her first grass-court match of 2025, a straight-sets loss to Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur, a Wimbledon finalist in 2022 and 2023, beat the fourth-seeded Paolini 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the Berlin Tennis Open after the Italian had a first-round bye.

Jabeur could face 2023 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova or Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Paolini was playing for the first time since winning the French Open doubles title with fellow Italian Sara Errani. Paolini lost to Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the French Open singles.