MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Collier scores 32 in return from 7-game absence, Lynx beat short-handed Fever
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Carr hopes to add to family’s football legacy after winning starting QB job at No. 6 Notre Dame
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Ohtani high-fives a heckler after his homer to cap Dodgers’ comeback rivalry win over Padres

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_finalrdseniorwomen_250824.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Medvedev’s US Open match delayed by booing fans after photographer enters the court

  
Published August 25, 2025 12:06 AM
Tennis: US Open

Aug 24, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev gestures after losing a point against Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)(R) on day one of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev’s match was delayed more than six minutes between points Sunday night, after a photographer entered the court on match point and the 2021 U.S. Open champion became enraged by the chair umpire’s decision to award his opponent a first serve.

Benjamin Bonzi had just hit his first serve leading 5-4 in the third set after winning the first two. After he missed it, a photographer left his position before the Frenchman could hit his second.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth told the photographer to get off the court, then announced that Bonzi would get another first serve because of the delay — which is common in tennis. Medvedev then approached the chair to complain about the decision.

“He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev shouted into the microphones behind the chair.

Medvedev kept encouraging the loud boos on Louis Armstrong Stadium, which eventually lasted so long that he then tried to get fans to quiet down so Bonzi could serve. When he finally did, he double-faulted, and Medvedev won the game and later the set in a tiebreaker to prolong the match.

It was reminiscent of Medvedev’s 2019 match on the same court, when fans booed him for his actions and he later said in his post-match interview that the crowd gave him energy. He reached the final that year, then won the title two years later.