Mirra Andreeva beats Elena Rybakina to become youngest WTA 1,000 finalist in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1,000 event after beating sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at the Dubai Championships.

The 17-year-old Andreeva trailed 3-1 in the third set before winning the last five games to reach her second tour-level final. She won the Iasi Open in Romania last July.

Her opponent in the final will be either Clara Tauson, the Dane who knocked out top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, or Karolina Muchova.

After wins against Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Marketa Vondrousova in Dubai, Andreeva also became the youngest player to beat three Grand Slam champions in a single tournament since Maria Sharapova in 2004 at the WTA Finals.