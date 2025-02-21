 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Clinton Portis
Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis joins DeSean Jackson’s staff at Delaware State as running backs coach
Michael Carter-Williams
Boston group hoping to land a WNBA franchise. The league has said it will add a 16th team in 2028

Mirra Andreeva beats Elena Rybakina to become youngest WTA 1,000 finalist in Dubai

  
Published February 21, 2025 11:32 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1,000 event after beating sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at the Dubai Championships.

The 17-year-old Andreeva trailed 3-1 in the third set before winning the last five games to reach her second tour-level final. She won the Iasi Open in Romania last July.

Her opponent in the final will be either Clara Tauson, the Dane who knocked out top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, or Karolina Muchova.

After wins against Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Marketa Vondrousova in Dubai, Andreeva also became the youngest player to beat three Grand Slam champions in a single tournament since Maria Sharapova in 2004 at the WTA Finals.