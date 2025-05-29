 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500
May NASCAR Cup Power Rankings: Kyle Larson holds top spot for another month
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Round One
After classic back-and-forth with caddie, Jordan Spieth makes birdie his way
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
Four share early lead in first round of U.S. Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nabers_250529.jpg
Nabers limited in team activities with toe injury
nbc_pl_leiallgoals_250529.jpg
Every Leicester goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_whuallgoals_250529.jpg
Every West Ham goal scored during the PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500
May NASCAR Cup Power Rankings: Kyle Larson holds top spot for another month
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Round One
After classic back-and-forth with caddie, Jordan Spieth makes birdie his way
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
Four share early lead in first round of U.S. Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nabers_250529.jpg
Nabers limited in team activities with toe injury
nbc_pl_leiallgoals_250529.jpg
Every Leicester goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_whuallgoals_250529.jpg
Every West Ham goal scored during the PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Novak Djokovic takes a medical timeout for a toe blister in a French Open victory over Corentin Moutet

  
Published May 29, 2025 04:34 PM

PARIS — Novak Djokovic dealt with a blister on his big left toe that required a medical timeout in the third set, then was one point from being forced to a fourth, before closing out a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) victory over Corentin Moutet at the French Open.

“With him, anything’s possible,” Djokovic said. “But I managed to find the right shots to stay in the match.”

The result put Djokovic in the third round at Roland-Garros for the record 20th time — not even Rafael Nadal managed that.

Two more wins, and Djokovic will get to the tournament’s quarterfinals for the 16th consecutive year. In 2024, though, he withdrew before playing in that round after tearing the meniscus in his right knee during the fourth round and needing surgery.

Djokovic has won three of his men’s-record 24 Grand Slam titles in Paris.

Against the left-handed Moutet, a Frenchman, Djokovic got broken in the opening game at Court Suzanne-Lenglen, and the crowd roared. But soon enough, Djokovic was in control. It wasn’t until 2-all in the third set that some trouble arose.

Djokovic, who went on a nighttime bicycle ride in the center of Paris, slid into a forehand and held up, then hopped with all of his weight on his right foot. He stepped gingerly to the sideline and requested a visit from a trainer, who treated and taped the problematic big toe.

Soon, Moutet was mean-mugging toward his entourage in the stands after breaking to lead 4-2 in the third. Djokovic would break right back, but again faced a difficult spot while down 6-5 and facing a set point as the locals sang Moutet’s last name.

But Moutet netted a backhand passing shot, and once they got to a tiebreaker, Djokovic was simply too good.

That hasn’t been the case as often as usual this season, which has included a pair of three-match losing streaks for the 38-year-old from Serbia.

But Djokovic ended his latest rut by winning his 100th career title at the Geneva Open before arriving at Roland-Garros.

“Before last week’s tournament in Geneva, I didn’t feel confident in my game. But it’s normal to feel that way, because I hadn’t won enough matches,” Djokovic said. “I’m like any other player in that respect. I’ve had to work hard to win.”