Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Paris Masters after quitting an exhibition with an injury

  
Published October 22, 2025 08:04 PM
Tennis: US Open

Sep 5, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) waves to the crowd while leaving the court after his match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day thirteen of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PARIS — Novak Djokovic is withdrawing from next week’s Paris Masters, he announced on social media on Tuesday, just days after he stopped playing in an exhibition event because of a leg injury.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has competed infrequently this season, appearing in only eight ATP Tour events outside of the four majors.

Djokovic, who is 38, reached the semifinals at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open this season. From late May to late September, the only tournaments he entered were those last three Slams.

At his most recent official tournament, the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic was slowed by a sore hip during a semifinal exit.

He was one of the half-dozen men invited to the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia last week. After an opening bye, Djokovic lost to Jannik Sinner, then faced Taylor Fritz to determine the third-place finisher but stopped playing after one set.

The ATP Finals, which Djokovic qualified for but skipped in 2024, are Nov. 9-16 in Turin, Italy.