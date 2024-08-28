Watch Now
Osaka has a 'realistic' shot at US Open title
Drew Dinsick says Naomi Osaka is a "problem" for US Open favorites, explaining why she's capable of winning the tournament and how a Iga Swiatek-Osaka semifinal would be "must-watch" TV.
Up Next
Cowboys at Browns lead NFL Week 1 teaser picks
Cowboys at Browns lead NFL Week 1 teaser picks
BTE shares why bettors should approach early-season NFL games with caution despite teasers being advantageous, and why the Cowboys are appealing at +8.5 against the Browns.
Osaka has a ‘realistic’ shot at US Open title
Osaka has a 'realistic' shot at US Open title
Drew Dinsick says Naomi Osaka is a "problem" for US Open favorites, explaining why she's capable of winning the tournament and how a Iga Swiatek-Osaka semifinal would be "must-watch" TV.
Top NFL win total bets for 2024: Steelers, Titans
Top NFL win total bets for 2024: Steelers, Titans
Bet the Edge examines the best plays in NFL win total markets for the 2024-25 season, highlighting why the Steelers and Titans are worth bettor's attention.
Where Alcaraz, Sinner sit in U.S. Open markets
Where Alcaraz, Sinner sit in U.S. Open markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate odds for U.S. Open favorites, highlighting their approaches for Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and more.
Lindor’s path to beating Ohtani for NL MVP honors
Lindor's path to beating Ohtani for NL MVP honors
Though Shohei Ohtani looms as the clear favorite for NL Most Valuable Player honors, Jay Croucher shares why Francisco Lindor has a path to besting the two-way star for the award.
Merrill ‘a real threat’ to Skenes in NL ROY market
Merrill 'a real threat' to Skenes in NL ROY market
Bet the Edge says it's "fascinating" that Padres' rising stud Jackson Merrill has supplanted Pirates' ace Paul Skenes as the favorite for this year's National League Rookie of the Year award.
Zheng can ‘do some damage’ at the U.S. Open
Zheng can 'do some damage' at the U.S. Open
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at U.S. Open futures in the women's draw and attempt to predict how well Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen can do.
Maye leads off BTE NFL Preseason Week 3 takeaways
Maye leads off BTE NFL Preseason Week 3 takeaways
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about their takeaways from the final week of the NFL preseason, including the fascinating potential start of Drake Maye.
Baez comes through at U.S. Open, Round 1
Baez comes through at U.S. Open, Round 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their thoughts on Sebastian Baez and whether he can help bettors in his opening-round matchup at the U.S. Open.