SEA, ATL's struggling defenses points to shootout
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Seattle Seahawks' and Atlanta Falcons' struggles on the defensive side of the ball and why that bodes well for Geno Smith and Drake London in this Week 7 matchup.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Seattle Seahawks' and Atlanta Falcons' struggles on the defensive side of the ball and why that bodes well for Geno Smith and Drake London in this Week 7 matchup.
How Adams impacts bets for Jets-Steelers on SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how the addition of WR Davante Adams will affect the Steelers-Jets matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.
Ride with Bengals, Texans in NFL Week 7
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their best bets for Week 7 of the NFL season, including taking the Bengals over the Browns and picking the Texans to win vs. the Packers.
Georgia’s Beck may go over on prop bet vs. Texas
Vaughn Dalzell looks at Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and believes he has the talent to go over 264.5 passing yards against Texas.
Iowa’s offense looks much improved in 2024
Brad Thomas sheds a light on the Iowa Hawkeyes' improved offense in the 2024 college football season ahead of their Week 8 Big Ten clash with Michigan State on NBC.
Beck can turn it on against big opponents
Georgia is getting set to face a marquee program in Texas, and that mean's the Bulldogs and bettors may get another big game from quarterback Carson Beck.
Giants defense in advantageous spot against Eagles
Brad Thomas and Drew Dinsick discuss how the steadiness of the Giants defense could take advantage of the Eagles offensive line, as well as the potential return of Malik Nabers affecting the spread on Bet the Edge.
Adams trade not a needle-mover for Jets’ SB odds
Brad Thomas and Drew Dinsick discuss the betting implication of the New York Jets trading for Davante Adams, explaining why it won't meaningfully boost their odds of making it to a Super Bowl.
Watt may be caught in NFL DPOY odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the NFL Defensive Player of the Year market and who may challenge T.J. Watt at the top of the odds.