Cavendish among those affected by TDF Stage 1 heat
Mark Cavendish was affected by the heat in Stage 1 of the 2024 Tour de France, but Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen think he'll be fine moving forward -- with plenty of time to bounce back with some stage wins.
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
Mike Florio responds to Nick Wright's comments regarding a ProFootballTalk story on Patrick Mahomes' future, discussing Wright's rebuttal and the Kansas City Star's role in publicizing the interaction.
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
Mike Florio opens to the mailbag and answers questions about what might happen to NFL Sunday Ticket prices after the lawsuit verdict and the potential of PFT going to an overseas NFL game.
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into the potential settlement figures and fallout from the NFL's Sunday Ticket case verdict.
What’s next after NFL Sunday Ticket trial verdict?
Mike Florio breaks down the NFL Sunday Ticket trial verdict, discussing what comes next in court and how the money will get carved up.
How much longer will Mahomes play in the NFL?
Mike Florio discusses Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, questioning how much longer the two-time MVP will play in the NFL.
Will NFL teams concede 30 yards on new kickoffs?
Mike Florio explores how long it could take for NFL teams to decide to kick out of the end zone, allowing 30 yards to opponents in the process for the sake of reducing injuries.
What does Michaels’ A.I. voice mean for future?
Mike Florio discusses Al Michaels' A.I. voice being used for highlights in the upcoming Paris Olympics, questioning if NFL fans would want to hear A.I. commentary from legends such as John Madden and Pat Summerall.
PFT PM Mailbag: Impact of NFL Sunday Ticket trial
Mike Florio opens up the PFTPM mailbag to answer fan questions about the impact of the Sunday Ticket trial, NFL antitrust exemption and more.
NFL ordered to pay $4B+ in Sunday Ticket verdict
Mike Florio reacts to the verdict delivered in the NFL Sunday Ticket antitrust lawsuit trial, where the jury ordered the league to pay over $4 billion in damages.