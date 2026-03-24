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Does Simpson have skills to be an NFL starting QB?

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Can Kelce remain a top fantasy TE for 2026?

March 24, 2026 02:07 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter unpack Travis Kelce re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, detailing if the veteran can remain a top tight end option for fantasy football in 2026.

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