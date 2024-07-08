Watch Now
Highlights: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas, where Kipp Popert leads after the first day of play.
Up Next
Lavner on Ryder Cup captain: ' I love this move’
Lavner on Ryder Cup captain: ' I love this move'
Golf Central’s Ryan Lavner reacts to the announcement of Keegan Bradley being the U.S. Ryder Cup team captain and how more accomplished players on the team may treat him in 2025.
Keegan Bradley named 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
Keegan Bradley named 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
Keegan Bradley is named the U.S. captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, becoming the youngest American skipper since Arnold Palmer in 1963.
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2024 BMW International Open at Munich, Germany, on the DP World Tour.
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew reacts to Luke Clanton and Michael Thorbjornsen's comments after the John Deere Classic, explaining why the two young golfers are "ready to win now."
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
C.T. Pan explains how excited he is to play in The Open after qualifying for the major at the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
Davis Thompson discusses his impressive win at the John Deere Classic, where he was able to earn his first PGA Tour victory and a spot in The Open.
Team USA earns 15th Arnold Palmer Cup win
Team USA earns 15th Arnold Palmer Cup win
After entering the day tied up at 18-18, Team USA pulled away from the International Team to win by 5 points in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup to secure their 15th win in the tournament.
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
Davis Thompson put up a 62 in Round 3 of the John Deere Classic, putting himself in position to earn his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday.
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
Team USA and the International team are tied at 18-18 after Day 2 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup, with the upcoming singles matches set to decide the tournament winner.