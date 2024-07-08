 Skip navigation
Top News

GLF-RYDER CUP-EUROPE-USA
2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain: Why Keegan Bradley, not Tiger Woods to lead team?
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 9
Ryder Cup - Day Three Singles
In picking Keegan Bradley, U.S. Ryder Cup team chooses passion over politics

Top Clips

nbc_smx_learncrash_240708.jpg
Lessons to learn from Kroone-Deegan RedBud crash
nbc_golf_gc_lavonbradley_240708.jpg
Lavner on Ryder Cup captain: ' I love this move’
nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

GLF-RYDER CUP-EUROPE-USA
2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain: Why Keegan Bradley, not Tiger Woods to lead team?
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 9
Ryder Cup - Day Three Singles
In picking Keegan Bradley, U.S. Ryder Cup team chooses passion over politics

Top Clips

nbc_smx_learncrash_240708.jpg
Lessons to learn from Kroone-Deegan RedBud crash
nbc_golf_gc_lavonbradley_240708.jpg
Lavner on Ryder Cup captain: ' I love this move’
nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open

July 8, 2024 05:49 PM
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas, where Kipp Popert leads after the first day of play.
nbc_golf_gc_lavonbradley_240708.jpg
8:03
Lavner on Ryder Cup captain: ' I love this move’
nbc_golf_gc_bradleyrydercaptain_240708.jpg
8:40
Keegan Bradley named 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240707.jpg
2:07
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
3:54
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_ctpaninterview_240707.jpg
1:24
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
nbc_golf_davisthompsoninterview_240707.jpg
1:02
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240707.jpg
1:00
Team USA earns 15th Arnold Palmer Cup win
nbc_golf_gc_penskemovingday_240706.jpg
1:41
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240706.jpg
2:02
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
nbc_golf_thorbjornsenandclanton_240706.jpg
5:40
Clanton, Thorbjornson discuss John Deere Classic
