Watch Now
'Inconsistencies' continue for Korda at Olympics
The Golf Central crew discusses why Nelly Korda has struggled to maintain the brilliance she saw earlier in the year, and also break down what Lexi Thompson's retirement could mean for the LPGA Tour.
Up Next
Tough shot pushed Kuchar to delay Wyndham finish
Tough shot pushed Kuchar to delay Wyndham finish
Matt Kuchar discusses his decision to 'be that guy' and wait until Monday morning to finish up his final round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship, citing the visibility and performance from others.
Kuchar walks off 18th hole in ‘bizarre’ fashion
Kuchar walks off 18th hole in 'bizarre' fashion
Despite the Wyndham Championship coming to a close with Aaron Rai crowned the victor, Matt Kuchar chose not to finish his final hole at the Sedgefield Country Club, forcing him to return Monday.
Rai ‘patient and focused’ en route to Wyndham win
Rai 'patient and focused' en route to Wyndham win
Aaron Rai speaks with the media after clinching the first victory of his PGA Tour career at the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Greyserman to ‘learn from mistakes’ at Sedgefield
Greyserman to 'learn from mistakes' at Sedgefield
Seeking his first career win on the PGA Tour, Max Greyserman couldn't come up with a victory at the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after giving up a four-shot lead late in Round 4.
Women’s golf set for ‘unpredictable’ final round
Women's golf set for 'unpredictable' final round
The Golf Central crew make their predictions for the final round of the women's Olympic golf competition, as Morgane Metraux and Lydia Ko are atop the leaderboard heading into the last day.
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
Todd Lewis breaks down the latest weather conditions for the 2024 Wyndham Championship after a tropical storm terrorized Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez’s life and legacy
Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez's life and legacy
The Golf Central team honors Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez’s storied career on and off the green after the World Golf Hall of Fame member died at 88.
Olympic women’s golf unpredictable after 36 holes
Olympic women's golf unpredictable after 36 holes
With two rounds left in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament, the storylines are rampant -- from Lydia Ko to Nelly Korda to Morgane Metraux to Mariajo Uribe -- and it's impossible to predict how they'll end.
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
PGA Tour chief referee Ken Tackett discusses Tropical Storm Debby postponing Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship and how the PGA Tour will fit in 72 holes -- whether 36 come on Sunday or the tournament ends Monday.