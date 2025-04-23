Watch Now
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy discusses the emotions behind his landmark win at Augusta while Shane Lowry explains why he's happy to be back at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Up Next
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
Langer: 'I did play pretty good' at final Masters
German golfer Bernhard Langer joins Golf Today to discuss his "very emotional and very nice" experience at the Masters, his new documentary, his most painful tournament losses, his advice for younger players and more.
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
Reid: Korda is 'made to be a world No. 1'
Mel Reid joins Golf Today to discuss the greatness of world No. 1 Nelly Korda, her predictions for the Chevron Championship, the state of the LPGA and more.
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
Team Europe captain Luke Donald discusses why he made Jose Maria Olazabal one of his vice captains for September's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, also sharing his thoughts on Rory McIlroy and the state of European golf.
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy discusses the emotions behind his landmark win at Augusta while Shane Lowry explains why he's happy to be back at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
Amy Rogers checks in with a weather update from the Chevron Championship and a discussion on the career grand slam opportunities in the field.
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
Korn Ferry's Shipley 'getting used to' new stardom
Neal Shipley of the Korn Ferry Tour joins Golf Today to discuss winning the LECOM Suncoast Classic, dealing with his newfound celebrity status, growing up at Oakmont Country Club and trying to earn a PGA Tour promotion.
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
Listen to Nelly Korda's comments ahead of the Chevron Championship and hear from Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch ahead of Norda's title defense.
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
Ben Crenshaw joins Golf Today to discuss Pinehurst Resort announcing that Pinehurst No. 11 will be designed by Bill Coore and Crenshaw. Construction will begin later this year and the course is expected to open in 2027.
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
Amy Rogers discusses her insights from her story peeking behind the curtain at the group of people that have one goal: to make Nelly Korda the best she can be.