MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/d9zegrbqsfv7vozph579
Ten NFL Draft prospects that Rivals underranked out of high school
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/r4hmkrq9q0ieenjnztsx
Gorney: UCLA will emerge from Nico Iamaleava drama as the big winner
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich

April 23, 2025 03:14 PM
2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy discusses the emotions behind his landmark win at Augusta while Shane Lowry explains why he's happy to be back at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Up Next
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
7:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
Now Playing
ReidonKorda.jpg
9:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
2:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
4:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
3:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
6:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
7:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_crenshawintv_250422.jpg
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
4:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jaysigel_250421.jpg
5:55
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_toddlewis_250421.jpg
07:03
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250421.jpg
07:44
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?
nbc_golf_dahmenroundtable_250421.jpg
04:14
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
nbc_golf_gcpodharbourtown_250421.jpg
04:33
Inside unique demands of Harbour Town Golf Links
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
04:03
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
02:24
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
nbc_golf_novakreax_250420.jpg
02:51
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_jtreax_250420.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
02:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
dahmen_site.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamclark_250418.jpg
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
scheffler_site.jpg
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_nelly_250416.jpg
04:20
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
nbc_golf_maverickintv_250416.jpg
09:17
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
nbc_golf_ewanintv_250416.jpg
11:19
Murray: Rory’s win is high up in UK sports history
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250416.jpg
03:51
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysonrory_250416.jpg
03:41
Rory ignoring Bryson is a ‘nothing burger’
scanlon_site.jpg
09:52
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
11:05
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
nbc_gt_mcginleyintv_250415.jpg
12:41
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer
nbc_gt_scottiesegment_250415.jpg
02:57
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
02:39
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
02:31
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
nbc_pl_postgame_matetaintv_250423.jpg
01:54
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250423.jpg
01:40
‘Careless’ mistakes cost Arsenal points
nbc_pl_arscrystalpalace_250423.jpg
11:58
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
nbc_pl_arscp_matetagoal_250423.jpg
01:45
Mateta’s chip makes it 2-2 for Palace v. Arsenal
nbc_roto_cmc_250423.jpg
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
kirk_mpx.jpg
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_250423.jpg
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
nbc_pl_arscp_trossardgoal_250423.jpg
01:13
Trossard buries Arsenal’s second goal v. Palace
nbc_pl_arscp_ezegoal_250423.jpg
01:06
Eze’s belter brings Palace level with Arsenal
nbc_cyc_flechewallonnefemmesv2_250423.jpg
21:31
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes
nbc_pl_arscp_kiwiorgoal_250423_copy.jpg
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_dlb_greenint_250423.jpg
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
cycling_for_mpx.jpg
35:40
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne
nbc_csu_sanders_250423.jpg
06:55
What betting markets suggest about Sanders
jeanty_csu_mpx.jpg
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_csu_UNC_250423.jpg
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
nbc_roto_bubic_250423.jpg
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
nbc_bte_magiccelticsv2_250423.jpg
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250423.jpg
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
nbc_roto_bears_250423.jpg
01:40
Why Bears could look at TE in first round of draft
nbc_bte_nuggetsclippers_250423.jpg
01:54
Can Clippers cover spread, beat Nuggets in Game 3?
nbc_bte_thundergrizzlies_250423.jpg
01:34
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’
nbc_bte_knickspistons_250423.jpg
01:48
Expect Brunson, Knicks to beat Pistons in Game 3
nbc_cfb_michwjohnsoncomp_250423.jpg
02:25
HLs: Johnson’s top plays from Michigan career