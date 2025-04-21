Watch Now
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to talk about the PGA Tour's experiment of allowing players to use distance measuring tools to help with pace of play and whether it's catching on with the golfers.
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
Joel Dahmen shares his feelings after collapsing in the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship, explaining why he is in shock, why he didn't deserve to win and why "this one could take a while to get over."
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship at the Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic.
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
Runner-up Andrew Novak shares what emotions he felt during the final round of the RBC Heritage, describing that he "was shaking a bit" on the 18th hole, where he missed an 8-foot birdie putt to win the tournament.
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
The Golf Central crew analyzes how Justin Thomas earned his first PGA Tour win since 2022, looking at the putts Thomas made to help him secure the victory, including a birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff.
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship at the Dominican Republic's Puntacana Resort.
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
The Golf Central crew dive into Justin Thomas' showing in Round 3 of the RBC Heritage and applaud how well he conducted himself surrounding the one-shot penalty he was assessed.
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler battled adversity Friday at the RBC Heritage, shooting a 1-under 70 to put him within four shots of the lead. After the round, he shared how he was able to grind it out on a crusty and breezy day.
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship at the Dominican Republic's Puntacana Resort.
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
Wyndham Clark has been battling a back issue all week at the RBC Heritage, and he pushed through on Thursday to post a 65 regardless. Friday, though, was a different story. Todd Lewis and Clark himself explain why.
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
Joel Dahmen reflects after setting the course record with a 10-under 62 in the Corales Puntacana Championship, sharing when he realized he had the opportunity to make history Thursday afternoon in the Dominican Republic.