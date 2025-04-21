 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/lgrwe7pjyubrqnrmnv2a
North Carolina lands former Michigan RB Benjamin Hall
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/abipcjorrmvl0waqfhks
UCLA QB Joey Aguilar plans to enter transfer portal
  • Jacey Zembal, Staff
    ,
  • Jacey Zembal, Staff
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/frvpjqqcy0vk37qq74o3
Former Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle commits to Purdue
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Analyst
    ,
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mw33allgoals_250421.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_updatefull_250421.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest keep Spurs in check
nbc_pl_nunointv_250421.jpg
Nuno: Nottingham Forest ‘fortunate’ to beat Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?

April 21, 2025 04:39 PM
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to talk about the PGA Tour's experiment of allowing players to use distance measuring tools to help with pace of play and whether it's catching on with the golfers.
Latest Clips

nbc_pl_mw33allgoals_250421.jpg
14:30
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_updatefull_250421.jpg
06:08
PL Update: Nottingham Forest keep Spurs in check
nbc_pl_nunointv_250421.jpg
01:12
Nuno: Nottingham Forest ‘fortunate’ to beat Spurs
nbc_pl_angeintv_250421.jpg
01:51
Postecoglou laments Spurs’ loss to Forest
nbc_pl_plupdate_andersonintv_250421.jpg
02:31
Anderson discusses significance of win over Spurs
nbc_pl_totvnfhl_250421.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Nottingham Forest MWK 33
nbc_pl_totvnfreax_250421.jpg
02:54
Forest keep pace in Champions League race with win
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250421.jpg
01:08
Richarlison gives Spurs late hope against Forest
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
12:23
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_roto_saintsqb_250421.jpg
01:22
Saints reportedly ‘hot and heavy’ on QB Dart
nbc_roto_jeantyraiders_250421.jpg
01:18
Raiders reportedly ‘in love’ with BSU’s Jeanty
oly_ga_bileslaureusaward_250421.jpg
04:49
Biles wins Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250421.jpg
01:50
Wood heads Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_roto_moore_250421.jpg
01:25
Mariners’ Moore a worthy pickup amid hot streak
nbc_roto_abbott_250421.jpg
01:34
Why Reds’ Abbott is a strong streamer option
nbc_roto_waiveradds_250421.jpg
01:47
Target Simpson, Kahnle on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_csu_draftkings_250421.jpg
02:18
Examining position totals for Round 1 of NFL draft
nbc_pl_nfgoalanderson_250421.jpg
01:13
Anderson blasts Forest in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_tacticsv2_250421.jpg
02:27
Examining Maatsen’s ‘great movement’ v. Newcastle
nbc_dls_jokicmvprace_250421.jpg
03:03
Should Jokic win NBA MVP over Gilgeous-Alexander?
oly_at_mondolaureusaward_250421.jpg
04:38
Duplantis wins Laureus Sportsman of the Year award
nbc_golf_penske16s9_250421.jpg
01:15
Top shots from 2025 RBC Heritage
butlercurry.jpg
07:49
Butler ‘calmed’ Warriors in Game 1 win vs. Rockets
nbc_csu_mockdraft25to32_250421.jpg
16:07
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 25-32
nbc_csu_mockdraft1to8v2_250421.jpg
20:24
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 1-8
nbc_csu_mockdraft17to24_250421.jpg
20:46
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 17-24
nbc_csu_mockdraft9to16_250421.jpg
20:56
Simms’ NFL Mock Draft 2025: Picks 9-16
nbc_dps_melkiperjr_250421.jpg
17:01
Kiper: Hunter’s ‘got to play both ways’ in NFL
nbc_roto_lacvden_250421.jpg
01:09
Back Porter Jr. to ‘bounce back’ in Game 2 vs. LAC
nbc_roto_memvokc_250421.jpg
01:05
Target Wiggins’ prop bet in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies