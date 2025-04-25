Watch Now
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
Golf Central examines Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy's opening round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where the non-Masters champion of the pairing was shining.
Up Next
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
The Golf Central crew dives into Nelly Korda's disappointing start at the Chevron Championship and looks at her other high scores at recent majors.
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
Thomas' RBC Heritage win was 'pure happiness'
Justin Thomas joins Golf Central to talk about his return to the winner's circle at the RBC Heritage and the importance of resilience during his drought.
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
FSU playing 'really good golf' ahead of NCAA champ
Florida State head coach Amy Bond breaks down her team's emotions after the tragic shooting in Tallahassee, the Seminoles' form heading into the Lexington regional of the NCAA DI women's golf championship and more.
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
Stanford head coach Anne Walker discusses her team's mindset ahead of the NCAA DI women's golf championship before the Golf Central crew breaks down the Norman regional.
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to talk about the next step for Rory McIlroy after his career-defining victory.
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
Players look forward to 'unique' Zurich Classic
Rex Hoggard reports from New Orleans where player pairings are preparing their strategies to take on one of the more unique events of the PGA Tour calendar.
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to talk about the PGA Tour's experiment of allowing players to use distance measuring tools to help with pace of play and whether it's catching on with the golfers.
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
Joel Dahmen shares his feelings after collapsing in the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship, explaining why he is in shock, why he didn't deserve to win and why "this one could take a while to get over."
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship at the Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic.
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
Novak: 'I felt mostly good' during RBC Heritage
Runner-up Andrew Novak shares what emotions he felt during the final round of the RBC Heritage, describing that he "was shaking a bit" on the 18th hole, where he missed an 8-foot birdie putt to win the tournament.