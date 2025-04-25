 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day One
Shane Lowry carries Rory McIlroy early as team sits six back after Day 1 fourballs at Zurich Classic
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round One
Haeran Ryu, Yan Liu share lead at Chevron Championship as Nelly Korda struggles
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day One
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings for foursomes

Top Clips

nbc_pft_grant_250424.jpg
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
nbc_pft_warren_250424.jpg
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
nbc_pft_booker_250424.jpg
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day One
Shane Lowry carries Rory McIlroy early as team sits six back after Day 1 fourballs at Zurich Classic
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round One
Haeran Ryu, Yan Liu share lead at Chevron Championship as Nelly Korda struggles
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day One
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings for foursomes

Top Clips

nbc_pft_grant_250424.jpg
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
nbc_pft_warren_250424.jpg
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
nbc_pft_booker_250424.jpg
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship

April 24, 2025 08:09 PM
The Golf Central crew dives into Nelly Korda's disappointing start at the Chevron Championship and looks at her other high scores at recent majors.
Up Next
nbc_golf_mcilorylowry_250424.jpg
7:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
8:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
6:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
6:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
2:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
3:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddlewis_250421.jpg
7:03
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
4:03
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
Now Playing
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
2:24
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_novakreax_250420.jpg
2:51
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_zurichformat_250423.jpg
03:37
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
ReidonKorda.jpg
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
nbc_golf_crenshawintv_250422.jpg
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
04:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
nbc_golf_jaysigel_250421.jpg
05:55
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250421.jpg
07:44
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?
nbc_golf_dahmenroundtable_250421.jpg
04:14
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
nbc_golf_gcpodharbourtown_250421.jpg
04:33
Inside unique demands of Harbour Town Golf Links
nbc_golf_jtreax_250420.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
02:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
dahmen_site.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamclark_250418.jpg
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
scheffler_site.jpg
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_nelly_250416.jpg
04:20
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
nbc_golf_maverickintv_250416.jpg
09:17
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
nbc_golf_ewanintv_250416.jpg
11:19
Murray: Rory’s win is high up in UK sports history
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250416.jpg
03:51
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysonrory_250416.jpg
03:41
Rory ignoring Bryson is a ‘nothing burger’
scanlon_site.jpg
09:52
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
11:05
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_grant_250424.jpg
56
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
nbc_pft_warren_250424.jpg
01:48
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
nbc_pft_booker_250424.jpg
01:11
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help
nbc_berry_jeantyreaction_250424.jpg
01:34
Raiders an ‘awesome landing spot’ for Jeanty
nbc_pft_williams_250424.jpg
58
49ers need DE Williams to ‘produce right away’
nbc_pft_jeantyv2_250424.jpg
01:35
Raiders boost run game with star RB Jeanty
nbc_pft_loveland_250424.jpg
01:06
Loveland becomes first TE picked in NFL draft
nbc_pft_kelvinbanksjr_250424.jpg
01:10
OT Banks Jr. slides down to Saints at No. 9
nbc_pft_mcmillan_250424.jpg
01:16
Panthers get much-needed WR help with McMillan
nbc_pft_membous_250424.jpg
01:14
Jets prioritize O-line with tackle Membou
nbc_simms_clegraham_250424.jpg
02:08
Graham’s value ‘stacks up’ for the Browns
FFHHDraftHunter.jpg
01:23
Can Hunter thrive in fantasy with ‘limited snaps?’
nbc_simms_raidersjeanty_250424.jpg
02:01
Raiders get ‘one-man offense’ in Jeanty
nbc_pft_graham_250424.jpg
01:18
Browns trade down and pick DT Graham at No. 5
nbc_golf_chevronround1hlpart2_250424.jpg
06:30
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Late Round 1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250424.jpg
52
Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4
nbc_pft_carter_250424.jpg
01:06
Giants pick ‘special’ edge rusher in Carter
nbc_berry_camwardreaction_250424.jpg
01:05
Ward has tons of dynasty potential with Titans
carter.jpg
02:32
Carter can be ‘next-generation’ Parsons for Giants
nbc_simms_jagshunter_250424.jpg
05:23
Jags aggressive in trade for ‘instinctive’ Hunter
nbc_pft_travistrade_250424.jpg
01:32
Jags trade up with Browns for two-way star Hunter
nbc_simms_titansward_250424.jpg
01:39
Ward’s play ‘will do the talking’ with the Titans
nbc_golf_zurichclassicrd1_250424.jpg
08:08
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
nbc_pft_camwardreaction_250424.jpg
01:49
Titans turn to Ward at QB with No. 1 draft pick
nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
01:04
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
46
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250424.jpg
03:30
Webb a slight underdog to Sexton for Pittsburgh
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250424.jpg
03:18
Can Sexton win out to claim 450SX championship?
nbc_smx_30board_250424.jpg
15:32
Supercross returns to Pittsburgh for Round 15
nbc_golf_rexwalkandtalk_250424.jpg
01:46
Donald, Villegas’ rule at Zurich: ‘No sorrys’