Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia Cooper Webb standing Monster Energy.JPG
Supercross 2025 Pittsburgh preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Desert Sun
Alcaraz waiting on results from medical tests to see if he will play in Madrid
GosVjvWXQAADhNH.jpeg
In first full year in D-I and without key player, Tarleton State women punch NCAA regional ticket

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcavlpostgamereax_250422.jpg
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
nbc_pl_mcnunesgoal_250422.jpg
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlrashfordgoal_250422.jpg
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia Cooper Webb standing Monster Energy.JPG
Supercross 2025 Pittsburgh preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Desert Sun
Alcaraz waiting on results from medical tests to see if he will play in Madrid
GosVjvWXQAADhNH.jpeg
In first full year in D-I and without key player, Tarleton State women punch NCAA regional ticket

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcavlpostgamereax_250422.jpg
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
nbc_pl_mcnunesgoal_250422.jpg
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlrashfordgoal_250422.jpg
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore

April 22, 2025 01:18 PM
Ben Crenshaw joins Golf Today to discuss Pinehurst Resort announcing that Pinehurst No. 11 will be designed by Bill Coore and Crenshaw. Construction will begin later this year and the course is expected to open in 2027.
Up Next
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
6:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
7:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_crenshawintv_250422.jpg
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
4:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jaysigel_250421.jpg
5:55
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250421.jpg
7:44
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dahmenroundtable_250421.jpg
4:14
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nelly_250416.jpg
4:20
Korda, Green all for new mixed-team Olympic event
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maverickintv_250416.jpg
9:17
McNealy on Council move: Important time in golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ewanintv_250416.jpg
11:19
Murray: Rory’s win is high up in UK sports history
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_toddlewis_250421.jpg
07:03
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_gcpodharbourtown_250421.jpg
04:33
Inside unique demands of Harbour Town Golf Links
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
04:03
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
02:24
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
nbc_golf_novakreax_250420.jpg
02:51
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_jtreax_250420.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
02:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
dahmen_site.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamclark_250418.jpg
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
scheffler_site.jpg
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250416.jpg
03:51
Second Masters playoff loss still raw for Rose
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysonrory_250416.jpg
03:41
Rory ignoring Bryson is a ‘nothing burger’
scanlon_site.jpg
09:52
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
11:05
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
nbc_gt_mcginleyintv_250415.jpg
12:41
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer
nbc_gt_scottiesegment_250415.jpg
02:57
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC
nbc_gt_lpgadiscussion_250415.jpg
03:18
LPGA hoping to boost LA community after wildfires
nbc_gt_roundtable_250415.jpg
10:40
Roundtable: Rory, pace, Signature Event post-major
nbc_golf_rexandtlewintv_250414.jpg
08:53
Is Rory the best player of his generation?
nbc_golf_padraigintv_250414.jpg
14:13
Harrington: Rory’s Masters win ‘transcended golf’
nbc_golf_faxonintv_250414.jpg
07:23
What Faxon told Rory before Masters final round
nbc_golf_rorysuperslam_250414.jpg
04:29
Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_gcpodmovingday_250412.jpg
02:20
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric
rory_site.jpg
07:20
‘Resilient’ round has Rory poised to buck history
nbc_golf_gcpodworkday_250411.jpg
03:34
Masters is blown wide open: ‘Someone has to blink’

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_mcavlpostgamereax_250422.jpg
02:52
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
nbc_pl_mcnunesgoal_250422.jpg
01:37
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlrashfordgoal_250422.jpg
01:50
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City
nbc_pl_mcsilvagoal_250422.jpg
01:10
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_roto_jjmccarthy_250422.jpg
01:26
Will Vikings’ McCarthy be good fantasy QB in 2025?
nbc_roto_clase_250422.jpg
01:25
Guardians’ Clase ‘trending’ up after rough start
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_250422.jpg
57
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
nbc_roto_jagsrbs_250422.jpg
01:36
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors
nbc_moto_t24webbchanges_250422.jpg
05:48
What can Webb do to counter Sexton after Round 14?
nbc_moto_t24250epred_250422.jpg
07:20
Will Hammaker clinch cutthroat 250 East title?
nbc_roto_bello_250422.jpg
01:26
What to expect in Bello’s return for Red Sox
nbc_roto_agustinramirez_250422.jpg
01:43
Ramirez has solid upside in deep fantasy leagues
nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
13:39
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
12:09
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_roto_firstwrdrafted_250422.jpg
01:23
What makes McMillan the ‘best’ WR draft prospect?
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250422.jpg
01:46
Bet on Rockets to recover, beat Warriors in Game 2
nbc_roto_clevelandheat_250422.jpg
01:28
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
nbc_roto_sanders_250422.jpg
01:26
Finding value in Sanders landing spot markets
nbc_roto_dart_250422.jpg
01:18
How Dart buzz affects Round 1 betting market
nbc_roto_magicceltics_250422.jpg
01:43
Target Under in Magic-Celtics Game 2 clash
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
05:53
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
05:05
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
13:41
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_richardsonvjones_250422.jpg
08:21
Colts, Jones put ‘extreme pressure’ on Richardson
nbc_pft_bestcase_250422.jpg
18:06
Draft best-case scenarios: Hunter, Carter, Warren
nbc_pft_cousinsvikings_250422.jpg
03:37
Why a Vikings-Cousins reunion is unlikely
nbc_pft_cousins_250422.jpg
16:48
Falcons reportedly asking too much for Cousins
nbc_pft_mccarthyvikings_250422.jpg
10:20
Evaluating the right QB to pair with McCarthy
nbc_pft_devindraft_250422.jpg
08:00
McCourty recalls wanting to get draft ‘over with’
nbc_pl_mw33allgoals_250421.jpg
14:30
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33