Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - Practice
COTA Xfinity starting lineup: Connor Zilisch wins pole
Jake Knapp Cognizant Classic Round 2
Knapp goes from 59 to 70, but still leads Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Two
Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Saturday’s third round at PGA National

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smylie_250228.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
nbc_golf_clantonreax_250228.jpg
Emotional Clanton makes cut to earn PGA Tour card
pavon_site.jpg
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 2

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - Practice
COTA Xfinity starting lineup: Connor Zilisch wins pole
Jake Knapp Cognizant Classic Round 2
Knapp goes from 59 to 70, but still leads Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Two
Cognizant Classic 2025: Tee times, how to watch Saturday’s third round at PGA National

Top Clips

nbc_golf_smylie_250228.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
nbc_golf_clantonreax_250228.jpg
Emotional Clanton makes cut to earn PGA Tour card
pavon_site.jpg
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 2

Watch Now

Spieth, Fowler each have up-and-down Round 2

February 28, 2025 08:25 PM
Watch highlights from Jordan Spieth's and Rickie Fowler's second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which each had their strong moments -- but also a slip-up in the Bear Trap.
nbc_golf_clantonreax_250228.jpg
6:56
Emotional Clanton makes cut to earn PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_dalev2_250228.jpg
2:07
Whitnell defies odds, cards two aces in one round
nbc_golf_knappreax_250227.jpg
1:40
PGA Tour players react to Knapp’s 59 at Cognizant
nbc_golf_knapphighlights_250227.jpg
5:58
HLs: Knapp posts historic 59 at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_fowlerhit_250226.jpg
6:21
What is in store for Fowler’s future?
nbc_golf_dolchintv_250225.jpg
7:30
Nicklaus couple ‘the driving force’ of Cognizant
LukeTheNuke.jpg
5:00
Cognizant Classic could be coronation for Clanton
nbc_golf_womenscollege_250224.jpg
2:59
Terrific depth defines Stanford, FSU women’s golf
nbc_golf_mexopenrd4_250223.jpg
5:42
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 4
nbc_golf_potgieterreax_250222.jpg
5:58
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
