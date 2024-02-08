Watch Now
KFT's del Solar cards 57 to tie all-time record
Look back on highlights from Cristobal Del Solar shooting a 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour, which marks the lowest round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event and ties the lowest professional tournament round ever.
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
Rickie Fowler calls in to discuss his fondness for TPC Scottsdale, how he improved in working with Butch Harmon and more.
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am cut short by heavy rains
NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer discusses the latest weather updates from TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, where inclement weather brought an early end to the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am.
Thomas chasing perfect with swing at Phoenix Open
Justin Thomas is 'chasing perfect' with his golf swing, and the Golf Central crew analyze what that means for Thomas ahead of the WM Phoenix Open.
WM Phoenix Open ‘fans aren’t scared to boo’
Justin Thomas looks ahead to the WM Phoenix Open, explaining why fans aren't afraid to boo any golfer on the course and that he enjoys the 'controlled chaos' of the event.
Course layout and environment at WM Phoenix Open
The Golf Central crew discuss the course layout at the WM Phoenix Open while also explaining why the atmosphere makes the event "unlike any other."
Donald ready for changes in golf ahead of Ryder Cup
Luke Donald joins Golf Central to discuss his return as the Ryder Cup captain in 2025, improving his game this year and his approach at the WM Phoenix Open.
High winds and rain batter Pebble Beach
Todd Lewis takes inside the rough weather hitting Pebble Beach and the rest of the Golf Central crew talk about whether the tournament will be able to finish on Monday.
PGA Tour suspends play at Pebble Beach to Monday
The Golf Central Pregame crew breaks the news that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is moving Round 4 to Monday and analyzes the protocols for how the event can proceed.
Fans won’t be at Pebble Beach on Sunday
Todd Lewis gives a less-than-ideal weather update for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and talks with chief referee Gary Young about expectations and how spectators will not be on the course on Sunday.