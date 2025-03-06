 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler rides Bay Hill wind again, shoots under par in tough opening round
NFL: Los Angelese Rams-Oakland Raiders-Joint Practice
A’s hire former Raiders President Marc Badain for the same position
MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox
Former MLB outfielder Tyler Naquin attempting comeback as pitcher with Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_nas_ew_powersteering_250306.jpg
Ever Wonder: Which race cars have power steering?
Best_bets_raw.jpg
Supercross Round 9 best bets: Webb, Sexton, Roczen
nbc_moto_smxijettint_250306.jpg
Jett looks back to 2024 Daytona win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler rides Bay Hill wind again, shoots under par in tough opening round
NFL: Los Angelese Rams-Oakland Raiders-Joint Practice
A’s hire former Raiders President Marc Badain for the same position
MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox
Former MLB outfielder Tyler Naquin attempting comeback as pitcher with Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_nas_ew_powersteering_250306.jpg
Ever Wonder: Which race cars have power steering?
Best_bets_raw.jpg
Supercross Round 9 best bets: Webb, Sexton, Roczen
nbc_moto_smxijettint_250306.jpg
Jett looks back to 2024 Daytona win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Horschel gets ready for Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 6, 2025 03:52 PM
Listen to top golfer Billy Horschel talk to his caddie and performance coach as he warms up for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, part of the PGA TOUR Fan Forward initiative’s enhanced focus on player-caddie conversations.
Up Next
nbc_golf_currytalk_250305.jpg
3:48
Why Steph Curry reminds Brandel of Tiger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_monahanintv_250305.jpg
14:17
PGA Tour’s Monahan focused on what he can control
Now Playing
nbc_golf_xander_250304.jpg
7:17
Schauffele feeling ‘hot and ready’ ahead of API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sorenstamfuture_250303.jpg
8:06
Sörenstam wants LPGA Tour ‘in the forefront’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_annikasorenstamarnoldpalmer_250303.jpg
6:36
Sörenstam’s meaningful friendship with Palmer
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
6:01
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nzopen_250302.jpg
2:23
Peake completes comeback, wins New Zealand Open
Now Playing
henley_site.jpg
1:20
Confident Henley jumps to T-3 with 66 in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_beartrapbestworst_250301.jpg
3:04
Best, worst from Bear Trap: Cognizant Classic Rd 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fowlertalk_250301.jpg
4:25
Fowler ‘on his way back’ at Cognizant Classic
Now Playing