Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Guardians at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
MLB Team Power Rankings: Yankees torpedo Brewers with historic power outburst, Dodgers start season 5-0
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
lee_site.jpeg
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Guardians at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 31
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
MLB Team Power Rankings: Yankees torpedo Brewers with historic power outburst, Dodgers start season 5-0
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
lee_site.jpeg
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well

March 31, 2025 04:36 PM
LPGA player president Vicki Goetze-Ackerman tells Matt Adams she thinks the league's new pace of play rules had a successful debut at the Ford Championship but explains the room for improvement.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
5:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
2:04
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
Now Playing
alejandro_tosti.jpg
3:51
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
2:47
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woodlandreax_250330.jpg
3:08
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
2:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
Now Playing
lee_site.jpg
1:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
3:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
4:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
3:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
05:57
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
07:11
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
01:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_250327.jpg
04:23
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
06:40
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
05:12
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
01:58
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
nbc_gt_sauceintv_250326.jpg
02:43
Jets CB Gardner ‘addicted’ to playing golf
scheffler.jpg
05:40
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
04:04
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
06:26
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_golf_season1thoughts_250326.jpg
05:29
How TGL can expand upon first season’s momentum
nbc_golfcentral_tostiinterview_250325.jpg
11:17
Tosti: My passion is authentic, just ‘who I am’
nbc_golf_adamintv_250325.jpg
02:14
Thielen: ‘Big target’ defending NFLPA Classic win
nbc_golf_woadintv_250325.jpg
04:00
Defending ANWA champ Woad embracing elite status
nbc_golf_spaunseg_250325.jpg
02:58
Support making Spaun ‘hungrier’ as Masters nears
nbc_golf_bethannintv_250325.jpg
06:14
‘Brutal mess’ LPGA gaffe affects Popov, three more
nbc_golf_finauintv_250325.jpg
06:22
Finau focusing on health as season ramps up
korda.jpg
04:37
Checking in on Korda, LPGA’s new pace of play rule
nbc_golf_gc_pepperintvpart2_250324.jpg
08:38
Pepper: LPGA players need to put the tour first
nbc_golf_ontarioboys_250324.jpg
08:01
Ontario Boys relive how Players trip came together
nbc_golf_gt_justinreidint_250324.jpg
05:56
Reid gives golf bag tour before NFLPA Golf Classic
hovland_site.jpg
09:45
Roundtable: Hovland’s win, Florida swing, tantrums
nbc_golf_gcpodtempersflare_250323.jpg
03:42
Tempers flaring are nothing new for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
09:19
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar

Latest Clips

lee_site.jpeg
01:20
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
01:12
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps
nbc_rwbaseball_jacksonv2_250331.jpg
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
nbc_rwbaseball_meyer_250331.jpg
01:38
Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers
nbc_rwbaseball_deversv2_250331.jpg
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
nbc_oht_finalcomp_250331.jpg
05:17
Women in sports honored at The Sports Power Brunch
nbc_dls_stevewilliams_250331.jpg
16:27
Williams talks relationship with Tiger
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250331.jpg
19:04
Arenas: Parents shouldn’t use Flagg as ‘blueprint’
nbc_dps_elite8recap_250331.jpg
07:05
Florida surges vs. Tech; Duke clamps Alabama
nbc_horse_arkansasderby_250331.jpg
01:35
Sandman needs ‘a perfect trip’ for Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_floridaderby_250331.jpg
01:26
Tappan Street, Sovereignty show betting value
nbc_bte_uconnusc_250331.jpg
01:35
Expect UConn to cover vs. USC in Elite Eight
van_lith.jpg
01:44
Concerns with TCU in Elite Eight matchup vs Texas
nbc_dls_womenstournament_250331.jpg
03:26
South Carolina ‘playing ugly’ in tournament run
nbc_bte_nationalchampionship_250331.jpg
02:01
Why Auburn, Duke are best bets to win NCAA Tourney
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250331.jpg
03:02
How NIL revenue share affects ACC, Big East in CBB
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
oly_sbwhp_chloekim_250329.jpg
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
nbc_bte_lakersrockets_250331.jpg
01:50
Are Lakers primed for loss vs. Rockets?
nbc_dls_18gameseason_250331.jpg
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
nbc_bte_memphisceltics_250331.jpg
02:12
Celtics in a ‘great spot’ to knock off Grizzlies
nbc_bte_clippersmagic_250331.jpg
01:44
Clippers deserve ‘nudge’ over Magic
nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
15:31
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
17:20
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_dps_sethgreenberg_250331.jpg
12:07
Why an all-No. 1 seed Final Four is ‘a good thing’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
13:00
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams
nbc_dps_batrules_250331.jpg
02:28
Yankees ‘torpedo-barrel’ bats drawing attention
nbc_dps_jonscheyer_250331.jpg
08:59
Duke ‘hungry for more’ entering Final Four
thursdaygames.jpg
04:18
NFL considers change for moving games to TNF
nbc_pft_18games_250331.jpg
01:10
NFL owners will discuss 18-game game season