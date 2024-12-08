 Skip navigation
Top News

Top News

Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ends massive year with ninth worldwide victory at Hero World Challenge
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: How the $5 million purse was paid out
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler’s remarkable 2024 season: Event results and money earned

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_darnoldpresser_241208.jpg
Darnold soaked in ‘pure passion, pure joy’ of win
nbc_nfl_tuasound_241208.jpg
Tua: ‘This isn’t the same Dolphins’
nbc_fnia_mindarnoldft_241208.jpg
Darnold FaceTimes after career day vs. Cousins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Scheffler 'extraordinary but typical' in Bahamas

December 8, 2024 04:56 PM
Todd Lewis and Brandel Chamblee analyze Scottie Scheffler's game at the Hero World Challenge and how he flexed his incredible overall game to cap a successful 2024 with a win.
nbc_golf_jtreax_241208.jpg
4:53
Despite tough Hero finish, Thomas trending upward
pensketomkim.jpg
1:19
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
nbc_golf_kimreax_241207.jpg
7:28
Kim ‘sharp’ around the Hero World Challenge greens
nbc_golf_scottiereax_241207.jpg
5:05
Scheffler must capitalize more in Hero final round
j_thomas_thumb.jpg
11:10
Hot putter leads Thomas atop Hero leaderboard
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_241206.jpg
7:15
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
nbc_gc_woods2000_241206.jpg
5:36
Analyzing Tiger’s legendary 2000 season
nbc_gc_grassleagueintrv_241206.jpg
7:11
Grass League showcases ‘high stakes’ par 3 golf
nbc_gc_homahl_241206.jpg
2:16
HLs: Homa struggles at Nedbank Golf Challenge
nbc_golf_justinthomas_241205.jpg
7:01
Thomas off to strong start at Hero World Challenge
