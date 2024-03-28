Watch Now
Scheffler's consistency on display at Houston Open
Golf Central breaks down Scottie Scheffler's strong start to the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, explaining how it highlights his "mind-numbing consistency" throughout his recent performances.
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
Scottie Scheffler discusses his performance from the first round of the Houston Open.
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
Taylor Moore chats with Damon Hack about his Round 1 performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot an impressive 64 to start.
HLs: Moore holds lead after Rd. 1 at Houston Open
Take a look at highlights from Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Alejandro Tosti and Taylor Moore during Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.
HLs: Zalatoris struggles in Rd. 1 at Houston Open
Take a look at highlights from Peter Malnati and Will Zalatoris during Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, where the latter shot a 74 to put him near the bottom of the leaderboard.
HLs: Scheffler’s solid Round 1 at Houston Open
Take a look at Scottie Scheffler's highlights from Round 1 at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, where he put up a strong score of 65.
Scheffler close to ‘unbeatable’ if he putts well
Jay Croucher joins Golf Central to discuss Scottie Scheffler being the favorite to win the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open, and any possible dark horse contenders that are worth considering.
Walter, Shirley Wang excited to sponsor LA Champ.
Walter and Shirley Wang join Golf Central to discuss how JM Eagle and Plastpro became sponsors of the LPGA Tour's LA Championship, explaining why the partnership is a "blessing."
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
Steve Burkowski and Jim Gallagher Jr. discuss Cameron Young's runner-up performance at the Valspar Championship, explaining where he went wrong and what it must feel like to come up just short yet again.
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship
Peter Malnati had quite the range of emotions on Sunday, but he did enough in the big moments to leave the Valspar Championship with a long-awaited PGA Tour win.