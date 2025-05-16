 Skip navigation
2025 PGA Championship - Round Two
Jhonattan Vegas raking (literally) at PGA Championship
Yiannis Exarchos
Q&A: IOC's Ilario Corna, OBS' Yiannis Exarchos on use of AI at Olympic Games
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Colt Keith, Zebby Matthews & Matt Shaw

nbc_roto_wk17gms_250516.jpg
Week 17 games that will be crucial in fantasy
nbc_roto_westburg_250516.jpg
Westburg suffers setback in rehab assignment
nbc_roto_degrom_250516.jpg
Proceed with caution despite deGrom’s hot start

Watch Now

Fade Packers in fantasy amid tough schedule

May 16, 2025 02:29 PM
Kyle Dvorchak analyze why fantasy football players should prepare to fade stars on the Green Bay Packers, highlighting the team's tough stretch towards the latter stages of the regular season.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_henry_250515.jpg
01:23
Henry has fantasy RB1 upside with Ravens
nbc_roto_skattebo_250513.jpg
01:41
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_reed_250513.jpg
01:37
Packers met with Reed’s agent to discuss WR’s role
nbc_roto_dillongabriel_250512.jpg
01:16
Gabriel takes first reps at Browns rookie minicamp
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250512.jpg
01:20
Harvey’s pass-catching role boosts fantasy stock
nbc_roto_cmc_250509.jpg
01:16
49ers will put ball in McCaffrey’s hands in 2025
nbc_roto_hunter_250509.jpg
01:15
Hunter reportedly practicing mainly with offense
nbc_roto_etienne_250508.jpg
01:18
Jaguars reportedly ‘not so high’ on RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_pickens_250507.jpg
01:23
Pickens trade to Cowboys boosts his fantasy stock
nbc_roto_goedert_250507.jpg
01:10
Eagles restructure Goedert’s contract for 2025
nbc_roto_pitt_250507.jpg
01:07
Falcons expect Pitts to ‘take a big jump’ in 2025
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250506.jpg
01:39
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250506.jpg
01:37
Robinson reportedly a ‘surprising’ trade candidate
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250505.jpg
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
nbc_roto_tankdellv2_250505.jpg
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
nbc_roto_texanswrs_250502.jpg
01:31
Rookies Higgins, Noel great fits in Texans WR room
nbc_roto_camward_250502.jpg
01:19
Titans’ Ward won’t be a fantasy QB1 right away
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_250502.jpg
01:04
Giants’ Dart can eventually become a fantasy QB1
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250501.jpg
01:14
Falcons’ London to shine with Penix Jr. in fantasy
nbc_roto_dobbins_250501.jpg
01:13
Dobbins’ LAC future unclear with Hampton, Harris
nbc_roto_saints_250430.jpg
01:35
Which quarterback boosts Saints’ fantasy appeal?
nbc_roto_darnold_250430.jpg
01:37
Darnold to take ’90 percent’ of snaps for Seahawks
nbc_roto_bech_250430.jpg
01:06
Bech should ‘immediately’ help Raiders offense
nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_roto_najeehampton_250429.jpg
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
nbc_roto_camskattebo_250428.jpg
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
nbc_roto_shadeur_250428.jpg
01:33
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns
nbc_roto_cmc_250423.jpg
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
kirk_mpx.jpg
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_wk17gms_250516.jpg
01:14
Week 17 games that will be crucial in fantasy
nbc_roto_westburg_250516.jpg
01:19
Westburg suffers setback in rehab assignment
nbc_roto_degrom_250516.jpg
01:30
Proceed with caution despite deGrom’s hot start
nbc_roto_lowe_250516.jpg
01:20
Lowe hitting the ground running in return for Rays
nbc_bte_afcwest_250516.jpg
01:22
Can Chargers, Broncos dethrone Chiefs in AFC West?
nbc_bte_celticsknicks_250516.jpg
01:09
Expect ‘aggressive effort’ from Brunson in Game 6
nbc_bte_coachoftheyear_250516.jpg
01:00
White provides ‘best value’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_horse_baffertlukas_250516.jpg
23:19
Baffert, Lukas discuss friendship and ‘rivalry’
nbc_roto_preaknessbestbets_250516.jpg
01:11
Goal Oriented, Heart of Honor lead Preakness bets
nbc_bwoa_dokuintv_250514.jpg
06:00
Doku stays as close as possible to Ghanaian roots
JoshAllenpreseasonwins.jpg
02:00
Betting NFL most regular season wins in 2025
nbc_roto_denokcgm7_250516.jpg
02:09
Ride with Thunder over Nuggets in Game 7
nbc_bwoa_aogunbowale_250515.jpg
09:58
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
02:17
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
04:12
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
nbc_pft_lions_250516.jpg
02:30
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250516.jpg
10:25
Will NFL players compete in Olympic flag football?
nbc_pft_henryextension_250516.jpg
03:37
Henry extension was ‘necessary’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_cowboys_250515.jpg
09:48
Cowboys have ‘spicy’ schedule at the end of 2025
nbc_pft_tougheststarts_250516.jpg
07:33
Teams with toughest starts to 2025 NFL season
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250516.jpg
02:47
Colts apologize to Hill for schedule release video
nbc_pft_eagles_250516.jpg
04:44
Eagles have no back-to-back home games
nbc_pft_benjohnson_250516.jpg
10:17
Johnson: Williams is ‘very proud’ to be a Bear
nbc_pft_overallpick_250516.jpg
11:27
Ways it doesn’t pay to be No. 1 NFL draft pick
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250516.jpg
14:42
Williams reportedly wanted to avoid CHI pre-draft
nbc_pft_coltsschedulerelease_250516.jpg
03:57
Colts’ schedule release video poses issue for NFL
nbc_golf_lf_rory_250515.jpg
05:35
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
nbc_golf_lf_leaders_250515.jpg
06:44
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_notablehighlights_250515.jpg
04:20
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
nbc_golf_lf_bradleydonald_250515.jpg
09:30
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.