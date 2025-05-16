 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 PGA Championship - Round Two
Jhonattan Vegas leads lots of surprises at PGA, but Scottie Scheffler likely licking his chops
sinner.jpg
Jannik Sinner to renew rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz in Italian Open final
cycling.jpg
Ayuso bursts to stage win as Roglič takes overall lead at Giro d’Italia

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
nbc_pftpm_purdyextended_250516.jpg
Purdy, 49ers reportedly agree to 5-year extension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 PGA Championship - Round Two
Jhonattan Vegas leads lots of surprises at PGA, but Scottie Scheffler likely licking his chops
sinner.jpg
Jannik Sinner to renew rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz in Italian Open final
cycling.jpg
Ayuso bursts to stage win as Roglič takes overall lead at Giro d’Italia

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
nbc_pftpm_purdyextended_250516.jpg
Purdy, 49ers reportedly agree to 5-year extension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Margie's Intention storms to Black-Eyed Susan win

May 16, 2025 07:13 PM
Brad Cox's three-year-old filly Margie's Intention takes the lead down the final stretch to cross the wire first in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
05:24
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
08:15
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
nbc_pftpm_purdyextended_250516.jpg
03:41
Purdy, 49ers reportedly agree to 5-year extension
nbc_pl_update_250516.jpg
15:48
PL Update: Chelsea outmuscle Manchester United
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250516.jpg
04:04
Maresca shares takeaways from win over Man United
nbc_pl_emeryintv_250516.jpg
02:51
Emery gauges Villa’s chances for a top-five finish
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250516.jpg
02:18
Man Utd ‘will be prepared’ for Europa League final
nbc_pl_cucujamesintv_250516.jpg
03:47
James, Cucurella react to win over Man United
nbc_pl_chevmanuhl_250516.jpg
11:35
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man United Matchweek 37
nbc_horse_pimlicospecial_250516.jpg
02:43
Awesome Aaron muscles to Pimlico Special win
nbc_horse_kornackihit_250516.jpg
01:45
‘Load management’ for Preakness horses w/ Kornacki
nbc_horse_wellmanintvandreax_250516.jpg
02:31
Journalism may have run Preakness if he won Derby
nbc_pl_chegoalcucurealla_250516.jpg
01:57
Cucurella delivers to make it 1-0 over Man United
nbc_horse_veryonestakes_250516.jpg
02:30
Bosserati holds on to win the Very One Stakes
nbc_pl_avltot_250516.jpg
09:13
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Spurs Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250516.jpg
01:23
Kamara drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250516.jpg
01:22
Konsa gives Aston Villa 1-0 lead over Spurs
nbc_roto_wk17gms_250516.jpg
01:14
Week 17 games that will be crucial in fantasy
nbc_roto_westburg_250516.jpg
01:19
Westburg suffers setback in rehab assignment
nbc_roto_fadepackers_250516.jpg
01:18
Fade Packers in fantasy amid tough schedule
nbc_roto_degrom_250516.jpg
01:30
Proceed with caution despite deGrom’s hot start
nbc_roto_lowe_250516.jpg
01:20
Lowe hitting the ground running in return for Rays
nbc_bte_afcwest_250516.jpg
01:22
Can Chargers, Broncos dethrone Chiefs in AFC West?
nbc_bte_celticsknicks_250516.jpg
01:09
Expect ‘aggressive effort’ from Brunson in Game 6
nbc_bte_coachoftheyear_250516.jpg
01:00
White provides ‘best value’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_horse_baffertlukas_250516.jpg
23:19
Baffert, Lukas discuss friendship and ‘rivalry’
nbc_roto_preaknessbestbets_250516.jpg
01:11
Goal Oriented, Heart of Honor lead Preakness bets
nbc_bwoa_dokuintv_250514.jpg
06:00
Doku stays as close as possible to Ghanaian roots
JoshAllenpreseasonwins.jpg
02:00
Betting NFL most regular season wins in 2025
nbc_roto_denokcgm7_250516.jpg
02:09
Ride with Thunder over Nuggets in Game 7