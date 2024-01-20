 Skip navigation
Swimming - Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016
Mack Horton, Olympic gold medalist from Australia, retires from swimming
SX Ssn Diego Rd 3 empty gate.jpg
Live Supercross Round 3 coverage from San Diego: Ken Roczen fastest in Free Practice 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Can Toney lead Bees through relegation battle?
Can Toney lead Bees through relegation battle?
nbc_pl_toneyintv_240120.jpg
Toney after Brentford's win v. Forest: 'I'm back'
nbc_pl_brenf_240120.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Forest Matchweek 21

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rory's best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 3

January 20, 2024 02:57 PM
Relive Rory McIlroy's performance from Round 3 of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.
nbc_golf_rorydesertclassicrd3v6_240120.jpg
6:09
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd3hl_240120.jpg
2:12
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd2hl_240119.jpg
11:27
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydesertclassicrd2hl_240119.jpg
6:26
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_deserclassicrd1hl_240118.jpg
2:33
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydesertclassicrd1hl_240118.jpg
3:59
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_roryloss_240116.jpg
5:44
GC Pod: Will we see more fire from McIlroy?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtabledpwt_240115.jpg
7:05
Roundtable: What to make of McIlroy’s mistakes
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mcilroysound_240114.jpg
2:40
McIlroy: Sloppy mistakes expected in first week
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fleetwoodsound_240114.jpg
4:23
Fleetwood: ‘That winning feeling is amazing’
Now Playing