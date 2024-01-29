Watch Now
Could Kim make any impact in a pro golf return?
Golf Today reacts to reports that Anthony Kim is eyeing a return to professional golf, either on the PGA Tour or in LIV Golf. The crew wonders -- skeptically -- whether Kim could make any real impact after 12 years away.
Up Next
Roundtable: Korda’s win, Ko’s HOF chase, LPGA-LET
Roundtable: Korda's win, Ko's HOF chase, LPGA-LET
Beth Ann Nichols and Amy Rogers join a Golf Today roundtable to discuss Nelly Korda's playoff win over the weekend, Lydia Ko's pursuit of the LPGA Hall of Fame, Golf Saudi blocking an LPGA-LET merger last year and more.
Could Kim make any impact in a pro golf return?
Could Kim make any impact in a pro golf return?
Golf Today reacts to reports that Anthony Kim is eyeing a return to professional golf, either on the PGA Tour or in LIV Golf. The crew wonders -- skeptically -- whether Kim could make any real impact after 12 years away.
Jacobsen: I wish players would be committed to PGA
Jacobsen: I wish players would be committed to PGA
Seven-time PGA Tour winner Peter Jacobsen joins Golf Today to talk about how important the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is, how it helped him find his way after losing his father and educating players on the business of golf.
Hatton reportedly jumping to LIV Golf, Rahm’s team
Hatton reportedly jumping to LIV Golf, Rahm's team
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch react to the report that Tyrrell Hatton is set to join Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team, discussing the degree of impact from his jump amid negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF.
New, improved field at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
New, improved field at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Todd Lewis breaks down the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is set to see much more participation from top PGA Tour players than in years past.
Bushnell unveils new items for course experiences
Bushnell unveils new items for course experiences
Senior Sales Manager at Bushnell Golf Ryne Fisher explains the newest range finder on the Bushnell line, the new Wingman 2 speaker and more.
Kavooa is bringing stability to golf training
Kavooa is bringing stability to golf training
Co-founder and inventor of Kavooa Golf Dylan Horowitz shares how his company is bringing stability to the game with their new training equipment and methods.
New brands usher in a fashionable golf apparel era
New brands usher in a fashionable golf apparel era
Bailey Chamblee takes a look at the new fashion forward golf apparel lines in 2024, discussing why we're entering a new era in women's golf.
All you need to know about Tour B golf ball line
All you need to know about Tour B golf ball line
Senior Marketing Manager for Bridgestone Adam Rehberg shares the relaunch of the Tour B golf balls, the Bridgestone mindest and more.
Inside the significance of VertaCat for golfers
Inside the significance of VertaCat for golfers
Anthony Neto of the Stand Up and Play Foundation explains the powerful impact of VertaCat, which allows people to fully immerse themselves in the game of golf without having to worry about mobility needs.