 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
McMahon and Lemmila power No. 9 Ohio State to an 87-84 OT win over Minnesota
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 2 at Daytona
Daytona Duel qualifying race 2 results: Austin Cindric declared winner over Jones on last yellow

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjoevsrich_250213.jpg
Highlights: Richmond defeats Saint Joseph’s
nbc_wcbb_minnvosu_250113.jpg
Highlights: OSU survives Minnesota in OT
nbc_nas_yeleyintrv_250213.jpg
Yeley ‘couldn’t make things happen’ at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
McMahon and Lemmila power No. 9 Ohio State to an 87-84 OT win over Minnesota
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 2 at Daytona
Daytona Duel qualifying race 2 results: Austin Cindric declared winner over Jones on last yellow

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjoevsrich_250213.jpg
Highlights: Richmond defeats Saint Joseph’s
nbc_wcbb_minnvosu_250113.jpg
Highlights: OSU survives Minnesota in OT
nbc_nas_yeleyintrv_250213.jpg
Yeley ‘couldn’t make things happen’ at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Homa, Lowry discuss preparation for Torrey Pines

January 20, 2025 01:57 PM
Kira K. Dixon speaks with Shane Lowry and Max Homa ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open, as the two break down their preparation and what makes Torrey Pines such a great course.
Up Next
nbc_golf_coreypavin_250213.jpg
10:29
Pavin: Adapting is key to competing in pro golf
Now Playing
morikawa_aimpoint.jpg
8:07
Morikawa responds to Glover’s remarks on AimPoint
Now Playing
nbc_golftoday_rory_250212.jpg
11:03
McIlroy: Moving forward is ‘best for everyone’
Now Playing
nbc_golftoday_pacmeetings_250212.jpg
4:19
Tour Championship just one topic at PAC meetings
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_cobraequipmentroom_250129.jpg
4:10
Cobra’s DS-Adapt drivers are ‘built for speed’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext_250211.jpg
0:29
Stevens, McNealy pace Aon Swing 5 and Next 10
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottintvreax_250211.jpg
7:40
Scott: Trip to White House was ‘really positive’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cannizzarrointv_250211.jpg
7:29
Woods could be ‘steward of the game’ in leader era
Now Playing
nbc_golf_homaintv_250211.jpg
9:36
Homa talks Torrey Pines, Tiger and broadcasting
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexgenesis_250211.jpg
5:36
PGA Tour storylines ahead of Genesis Invitational
Now Playing